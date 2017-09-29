Upgrade Your Pasta Salad with Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp

Trying to eat healthily can be tough, sometimes. You want to use the best, most delicious ingredients, without repeating the same meal every day. Luckily, Food & Wine teamed up with Men's Health to create easy-to-make recipes that you can prepare on a busy weeknight or for a simple, satisfying lunch. This one, which features nutritious shrimp wrapped in everyone's favorite breakfast meat, bacon, will make you fall in love with pasta salad.

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Pasta Salad

Recipe by Men's Health and Food & Wine.

What You’ll Need:

¼ cup, plus 1 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 ¼ lb. medium shrimp, shelled and deveined

2 strips bacon, diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

¾ tsp crushed red pepper flakes

1 Tbsp butter

½ cup dry white wine

12 oz. whole-wheat angel hair pasta

2 Tbsp chopped parsley

How to make it:

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium, heat 1 Tbsp of the olive oil. When the oil shimmers, add the shrimp, season with a pinch each of salt and pepper, and cook until pink, about 1 minute per side. Transfer the shrimp to a plate.

2. Add 3 Tbsp of oil to the skillet and reduce the heat to low. Add the bacon, garlic, and red pepper flakes. Cook, stirring often, until the garlic is fragrant, about 3 minutes.

3. Add the wine and butter and deglaze, stirring until a sauce forms, about 2 minutes. Cover and remove from the heat.

4. Cool the pasta until al dente. Drain, reserving ¾ cup of the cooking water. Add the pasta back into the pot, add the bacon mixture, the shrimp, and the parsley. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Toss well and serve immediately. Makes 4 servings.

