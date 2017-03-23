4 New Gardening Books for Spring

It’s day four of spring, and we’re thinking of all the tasty things we can bury in our backyards and continually pluck from throughout the year.

Stinky spring onions, juicy tomatoes, crunchy, hole-strewn lotus roots—the home garden is getting a lot more interesting, thanks to a bunch of new inspiring gardening books. Time to get your hands dirty.

Courtesy of Timber Press

The Chinese Kitchen Garden

Writer and avid gardener Wendy Kiang-Spray grew up watching her family tend to Chinese vegetables and herbs, and now she passes on that tradition with her new cookbook. She breaks down 38 ingredients by season, sharing Latin as well as Mandarin and Cantonese translations, as well as tops for cooking what you've grown. ($20, Amazon)

Courtesy of Amazon

Homegrown Pantry

Gardening expert Barbara Pleasant names each of her chickens and knows the best beans for sweltering heat. Now she’s turned her attention to the home garden with this thorough book, diving deep into 55 well-known ingredients from tomatoes to squash. Pleasant spares no detail and even includes tips for storing vegetables, like sticking beets in sawdust. ($23, Amazon)

Courtesy of Ten Speed Publishing

Harvest: Unexpected Projects Using 47 Extraordinary Garden Plants

Homestead Design Collective landscape designers Stefani Bittner and Alethea Harampolis combine work and play in their artful tome. The two transform the best of the harvest with ideas like quick-pickled rhubarb, and whimsical, French-style lilac-scented cream. ($22, Amazon)

© Matthew Williams

Gardenista: The Definitive Guide to Stylish Outdoor Spaces

This is gardening for the Instagram elite. This lushly photographed book from Michelle Slatalla, the editor in chief of the Gardenista offshoot of design website Remodelista, shares outdoor inspiration as well as tips for giving the space a cohesive look, like sourcing purple garden hoses to match deep purple calathea leaves. ($40, Amazon)