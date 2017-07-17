How to Make a Giant, Gooey, Pull-Apart Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Justin Chapple, Food & Wine Test Kitchen Deputy Editor and our resident Mad Genius, is back with an offer you can’t refuse: “What if I told you I could make you love grilled cheese even more than you already do?”

His latest snacking hack comes from Gail Simmons, cookbook author, Top Chef judge and F&W Special Projects Director; and it makes use of an everyday supermarket find—packaged pull-apart dinner rolls (also useful for making these easy blini).

The process is easy: begin by preheating two large baking sheets in a 400 degree oven; while they’re getting toasty, set out two blocks of intact pull-apart dinner rolls (NOTE: it’s important that they stay in one piece). You’ll be treating these like big pieces of bread—cut each in half, bagel-style, with a serrated knife, and spread out cut-side-down.

Brush the uncut sides of the rolls with melted butter, pull out your hot baking sheets and place the roll “bottoms” butter-side-down for some nice sizzling action. Layer on a ton of cheese—Justin uses American, but any good melty cheese will do—and top the sandwiches butter-side-up.

“Here comes the fun part,” says Justin, grinning. “You get to smash the sandwich.” Take the second (still very hot) baking sheet and press your sandwiches firmly before popping the whole setup into the oven. After 12-15 minutes of toasting, says justin, it will be “crusty on the outside, cheesy and gooey.”

Too simple for you? Experiment with other cheeses, play with wine pairings, or explore our vast archive of grilled cheese recipes. Any way you slice it, this sandwich is going to be a hit.

“If you put this out at a party,” says Justin, “I guarantee you’ll be a hero.”

