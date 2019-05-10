Everything You Need to Make Dumplings

Dumplings are one of life’s greatest pleasures, but have you ever made them yourself? You shouldn’t be intimated make these little bundles of joy because they’re a lot easier than you might think. In order to make even the simplest pan-fried dumplings, you should stock your kitchen with certain tools like rulers and bench scrapers. The world of dumpling creation opens up even more when you have more specific instruments on hand like the proper rolling pins, steaming baskets and liners. From boiled to steamed to pan-fried, here are all the tools you may need or want to make the dumplings of your dreams.

Multi-purpose Stainless Steel Scraper & Chopper

If you’re making your own dough, a bench scraper is essential. Keep your workspace clean and without any little pieces of dough left to stick to your wrappers. Plus, this scraper also has quarter-inch markings for easy measurement when cutting the dough into pieces.

OXO Good Grips Multi-purpose Stainless Steel Scraper & Chopper, $7.99 at amazon.com

Wood Rolling Pin

Ordinary, bulky rolling pins pale in comparison to the skinny, smaller variety when it comes to working with dumpling wrappers. You’ll get the best, even results with a pin that’s about a foot long and less than two inches in diameter. Pro tip: use the palm of your hand to roll out the dough.

Bamber Wood Rolling Pin 11x1.5 inches, $8.87 at amazon.com

Dough Press

If you don’t want to fold and seal your dumplings by hand, consider a handy contraption to do the work for you. This dough press works for dumplings, ravioli, empanadas and more.

Prepworks by Progressive Dough Press, $6 at amazon.com

Wood Spatula

To more efficiently and evenly fill your dumplings, a wood or bamboo spatula is your best bet. With it, you can divide your filling and spread it in the center of the wrapper.

Eddington 50005 Italian Olive Wood Spatula, $7.98 at amazon.com

Bamboo Steamer

For steamed dumplings, you need a bamboo steamer that will cover your pot. The bigger the steamer, the more dumplings you can cook at once.

Helen's Asian Kitchen Natural Bamboo 10-Inch Food Steamer with Lid, $22.99 at amazon.com

Bamboo Seamer Liners

You absolutely must line your bamboo steamer before cooking to avoid a catastrophic dumpling sticking disaster. Cabbage leaves are a traditional way to go, but perforated parchment steaming papers are also a great option. These nine-inch liners fit perfectly in a 10-inch basket.

BESEGO 9-Inch Bamboo Steamer Liners, $5.49 at amazon.com

Spider Strainer

For boiled dumplings, retrieve your masterpieces safely with this spider strainer that protects the fragile wrappers.

Helen Chen’s Asian Kitchen Stainless Steel Spider Strainer with Natural Bamboo Handle, $8.58 at amazon.com

Chopsticks

Once you’ve created your dream dumplings, all that’s left to do is eat. Consume the fruits of your labor with these dishwasher-safe chopsticks.

Goldage 5-Pairs Fiberglass Dishwasher-Safe Chopsticks, $8.99 at amazon.com