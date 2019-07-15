How To Make Corn Husk–Grilled Goat Cheese For The Grill

Image zoom Victor Protasio

Andrea Slonecker’s knockout summer appetizer will be the talk of your cookout: Corn Husk–Grilled Goat Cheese. A tangy, spicy, bright, and creamy take on baked goat cheese, this grilled goat cheese recipe uses both the corn and the husk to impart flavor and insulate the cheese. Making this dish is ridiculously easy—here’s a step-by-step guide to how to wrap the corn husks around the goat cheese.

1. Working with 1 ear of corn at a time, carefully remove husk, making sure not to tear husk. Remove and discard silk from corn, and set corn aside. Overlap a few of the long edges of husk pieces on a work surface.

2. Place 1 goat cheese half lengthwise down center. Continue overlapping remaining husk pieces, cupping them around goat cheese to completely enclose log. (You are essentially replacing the corn cob with the cheese log.)

3. Gather excess husk pieces at each end, and tie with kitchen twine or a piece of corn husk, securing cheese in a cylindrical packet. Repeat with remaining ear of corn and remaining half of goat cheese.



