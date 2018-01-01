How to Make Coffee

How to Make Coffee

In the specialty-coffee world, the level of obsession over how to brew the perfect cup has reached maddening levels of complexity. Here’s how to figure out the best brewing method for you.

A Chemex coffee maker with a metal Kone filter (photo at right)

Best Guides to Making Coffee

  • A Coffee-Geek Primer

    A champion barista takes on the dizzying world of coffee connoisseurship and tells how to brew a simple, perfect cup at home.

    Coffee Beans

  • Vietnamese-Style Iced Coffee

    Cold-brewing involves steeping ground coffee in cold water. RBC NYC coffee bar uses the method here.

  • Café Cubano

    A well-made café cubano has a thick layer of sweet crema (cream) floating over strong espresso. To get the crema right, whisk about 1 tablespoon of the espresso with sugar until it turns foamy, then pour the pot of espresso over it.

More Brewing Methods and Coffee Recipes

Understanding Roast Levels
Understanding Roasts

“There’s no one right roast level for beans,” says champion barista Michael Phillips. Here, a look at how the amount of roasting affects flavor.

Gifts for the Coffee Geek
Gifts for the Coffee Geek

Le Creuset’s stoneware French press keeps coffee warm.

Coffee Gear

Crimes Against Coffee

Crimes Against Coffee

Blue Bottle’s James Freeman explains how home brewers can bypass the five worst crimes against coffee. Given his perfectionism, chances are you’re committing several.

Top Coffee Bars

It’s been more than two decades since Starbucks started serving designer lattes, and America’s obsession with coffee continues to grow.

