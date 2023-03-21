Here's How to Score One of Subway's Coveted Footlong Passes

Subway's Footlong Pass is back.



In 2022, Subway broke the internet with a sandwich subscription known as the Footlong Pass, which sold out in a mere six hours. We thought it was long gone until Friday, when Subway announced its big return.

Not familiar with it? Here's what you need to know.



The Footlong Pass is an exclusive offering for Subway's MyWay Rewards members, and it's available for purchase starting today at SubwayFootlongPass.com.

The pass unlocks a 50% off discount for a footlong sub every single day for a month straight. Subway plans to release 250,000 passes this year, which is 240,000 more than in 2022. Those lucky enough to snag a coveted Footlong Pass will get to redeem the promotion once per day throughout April, which comes to about a $150 value.

"Subway's inaugural Footlong Pass showcases all of the things our fans crave from Subway: our footlong subs, everyday value, and, of course, exclusive perks for loyalty members," Barb Millette, Senior Director of Loyalty & Gift Cards at Subway, tells Food & Wine.

Securing a coveted subscription is surprisingly easy. All you need to do is visit subway.com and sign up for the Subway MyWay Rewards membership. The subscription retails for $15 plus applicable tax. The only caveat is they are indeed in limited supply and are offered on a first-come, first-served basis, so sign up right now.

Millette notes, "The first 10,000 passes sold out in a matter of hours, and while we have 250,000 available this time around, we expect them to go very quickly."

However, this isn't the only thing the sandwich brand is doing to capture the hearts of its fans. The company recently released a lineup of 12 chef-created signature sandwiches, the most significant menu update in its nearly 60-year history. The subs span different categories, including Cheesesteaks, Italianos, Chicken, and Clubs. Which really, would taste all the better with a 50% off discount, don't you think?

