Martha Stewart Shares the Absolute Easiest Way to Open a Stubborn Jar

As Martha says, it's "a good thing."

By Stacey Leasca
Published on September 6, 2023
Martha Stewart; various open jars
Photo:

Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images; Plateresca / Getty Images

Having trouble doing something – anything — in the kitchen? Martha Stewart likely has the answer. That includes the easiest way to open a stubborn jar. 

From how to bake the perfect pie to how to throw the ideal dinner party, Stewart knows all. Luckily for all of us, she’s happily shared her knowledge throughout the years in her magazine, on her TV show, and now, across social media, too. In fact, Stewart often mixes and mingles old and new media together by re-sharing classic clips from her show on her rather popular TikTok account, @marthastewart

In her latest TikTok, Stewart throws it back to one of her “Good Things” tips from her eponymous hit TV series, The Martha Stewart Show. In the quick clip, Stewart reveals one of the easiest ways to open a jar when the lid won't budge. 

“Ever try to open a jar, and you just can’t get enough strength out of your hands,” Stewart asks as she picks up a flimsy “store-bought opener,” which she declares “will not work” to open the jar.

Instead, she reaches for a few rubber bands, which she places around the lid. And voilà — the lid easily comes off. “Three, fat rubber bands,” Stewart says. “They’ll really give you that grip you need to open a jar lid.” She then adds her famous, “They’re a good thing.” 

Stewart’s team shares a few other ways to quickly open a jar on MarthaStewart.com, including trying that silicone jar opener (which, according to this TikTok at least, Stewart herself isn’t a fan of), along with running the jar under hot water to loosen its grip and hitting it (gently) on the side of a table. The team also suggests the easy way out — just use a can opener to pry off the sides. 

While Stewart certainly knows a lot, she’s not the only TikToker out there sharing hot tips for the kitchen. Just look to one of our favorite social stars, Jordan Howlett, for tips like how to open a soda can with ease. We’re sure Stewart would call this a “good thing,” too.  

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
How to open a bottle of beer
TikTokers Just Taught the Entire Internet the 5 Easiest Ways to Open a Beer, Including With Car Doors, Tables, and Even Their Feet
A person opens a soda can
A TikToker Just Taught the Entire Internet the Easiest Way to Open a Soda Can, Saving Fingernails all Over the World
Cookbooks
24 Best Cookbooks for Fall 2023, According to Food & Wine Editors and Contributors
French press
TikTok Is Turning the French Press Into the Ultimate Happy Hour Tool
Best Fermentation Crocks and Jars
The 7 Best Fermentation Crocks and Jars, According to Experts
Martha Stewart; a souffle
There Is Only One Way to Eat a Soufflé, According to Martha Stewart
Jacques PÃ©pin cooking at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen
40 Years of Cooking Tips From the Food & Wine Classic
Hestan ProBond Collection Professional Clad 10 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
The 12 Most Mistreated Kitchen Tools — and How to Better Care for Them
David Chang
David Chang Has Always Tried to Pursue 'The Worst Possible Idea'
Antoni Porowski
Antoni Porowski Opens Up About Anxiety, Red Lobster, and Hanging Out With Martha Stewart
best ice cream scoops
The Best Ice Cream Scoops, According to Our Tests
Best Cookbooks to Gift Newlyweds
The 15 Best Cookbooks for Gifting Newlyweds
Amy Sedaris
Amy Sedaris Wants You to Make Sandwiches That Look Like Your Friends
Martha Stewart; garlic
Martha Stewart Says This Trick Can Remove the Smell of Garlic on Your Hands — Here's What Science Really Says
Best Baking Cookbooks
19 of the Best Baking Cookbooks, According to the Pros
How To Clean A Grill
How to Properly Clean Your Grill, According to Experts