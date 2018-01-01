Houston Travel Guide
F&W’s Houston travel guide features insider restaurant picks from Best New Chef 2009 Bryan Caswell of Reef, plus the best cocktail bars and regional recipes.
Top Picks
Bryan Caswell’s Houston Guide
- Uchi
- The Pass and Provisions
- Oxheart
- The Breakfast Klub
- Les Givral’s Kahve
- Underbelly
- Hay Merchant
- Mai’s
Top Hotel
Four Seasons Houston
The luxe bar here has a decidedly Texan flair, with braised short rib and pulled pork sliders on the menu, and local music stars like Ira Perez performing midweek. fourseasons.comPlus: More Fantastic Hotel Bars
America’s Best Bars
Anvil Bar & Refuge
Two devotees of old-school cocktails serve flips, brambles, bucks and sours and host monthly themed cocktail classes at this bar in an old Bridgestone-Firestone tire shop.