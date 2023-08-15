Shoppers Get 'So Many Compliments' on This Sleek Bar Cart That's ‘Perfect’ for Smaller Spaces—and It's 67% Off

One of life’s simple pleasures is hosting get-togethers with friends and family while enjoying delicious meals and sipping delightful cocktails. If you like to entertain, one decor piece to consider, which intersects style with convenience, is a sleek bar cart that can hold wine, mixers, cocktail essentials, and glassware.

If you’re an apartment dweller or simply short on space, you don’t have to forgo adding a bar cart to your home for fear of it being too clunky or not fitting properly. The House No.9 by Home Love Two-Tier Bar Trolley is a slim and practical choice for housing libations, and it’s currently a jaw-dropping 67% off at QVC — but selling quickly.

House No.9 by Home Love Two-Tier Bar Trolley

QVC

Even if you’re not hosting gatherings regularly, the bar cart stands beautifully on its own as a staple decor piece that can be used to display coveted liquors and stunning decanters or glassware. The two-tier mirrored style is 18 inches wide and just shy of 31 inches high, with three wheels for maneuverability and a convenient handle for steering. With two shelves, there’s plenty of space to organize and arrange your bar essentials. In addition to spirits, the cart can also hold floral arrangements, hors d'oeuvres, framed pictures, books, and more, with one shopper, in particular, saying they love utilizing it for candles and plants. And with its current low price, you can grab a matching set of two for less than the standard price of one.

Another shopper called the trolley “stunning for small spaces,” while a third shared that it’s “sturdy, beautiful, and the perfect size.” The cart’s assembly is equally convenient, as reviewers shared that it took 10 to 45 minutes to put together, depending on how many hands you have helping. One person placed the cart in their living room, where it gets them “so many compliments” from guests. They added that it’s “simply beautiful.”

For a functional decor piece to spruce up your space, add the House No.9 mirrored bar trolley to your home while it’s heavily discounted at QVC. And keep scrolling for even more on-sale bar carts in a variety of styles.

