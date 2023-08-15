What to Buy Trending Products & Deals Shoppers Get 'So Many Compliments' on This Sleek Bar Cart That's ‘Perfect’ for Smaller Spaces—and It's 67% Off The two-tier mirrored style is sturdy and easy to assemble. By Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. She was previously a market writer at BuzzFeed and also produced short-form video content for their various social platforms. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 15, 2023 We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Food & Wine / QVC One of life’s simple pleasures is hosting get-togethers with friends and family while enjoying delicious meals and sipping delightful cocktails. If you like to entertain, one decor piece to consider, which intersects style with convenience, is a sleek bar cart that can hold wine, mixers, cocktail essentials, and glassware. If you’re an apartment dweller or simply short on space, you don’t have to forgo adding a bar cart to your home for fear of it being too clunky or not fitting properly. The House No.9 by Home Love Two-Tier Bar Trolley is a slim and practical choice for housing libations, and it’s currently a jaw-dropping 67% off at QVC — but selling quickly. House No.9 by Home Love Two-Tier Bar Trolley QVC Buy Now $209 $68 Even if you’re not hosting gatherings regularly, the bar cart stands beautifully on its own as a staple decor piece that can be used to display coveted liquors and stunning decanters or glassware. The two-tier mirrored style is 18 inches wide and just shy of 31 inches high, with three wheels for maneuverability and a convenient handle for steering. With two shelves, there’s plenty of space to organize and arrange your bar essentials. In addition to spirits, the cart can also hold floral arrangements, hors d'oeuvres, framed pictures, books, and more, with one shopper, in particular, saying they love utilizing it for candles and plants. And with its current low price, you can grab a matching set of two for less than the standard price of one. Another shopper called the trolley “stunning for small spaces,” while a third shared that it’s “sturdy, beautiful, and the perfect size.” The cart’s assembly is equally convenient, as reviewers shared that it took 10 to 45 minutes to put together, depending on how many hands you have helping. One person placed the cart in their living room, where it gets them “so many compliments” from guests. They added that it’s “simply beautiful.” For a functional decor piece to spruce up your space, add the House No.9 mirrored bar trolley to your home while it’s heavily discounted at QVC. And keep scrolling for even more on-sale bar carts in a variety of styles. Honey-Can-Do Three-Tier Rolling Bar and Serving Cart With Handles QVC Buy Now $240 $180 BFF Collection Two-Tier Foldable Acrylic Bar Cart QVC Buy Now $298 $180 Honey-Can-Do Three-Tier Rolling Bar and Serving Cart QVC Buy Now $217 $163 Luxe Rachel Zoe Three-Tier Brass Bar Cart With Glass Shelves QVC Buy Now $433 $144 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine Amazon Shoppers Say You Don’t Need an Expensive Meat Thermometer—Grab This One That’s 46% Off Right Now Instead My Family Has Owned This Henckels Knife Set for Nearly 10 Years—and Right Now You Can Grab an Even Better Version at 59% Off Amazon Shoppers Say These Dish Towels Are Better Than Any They've Had in '58 Years'—and They're Just Under $2 Apiece Right Now