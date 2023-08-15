Shoppers Get 'So Many Compliments' on This Sleek Bar Cart That's ‘Perfect’ for Smaller Spaces—and It's 67% Off

The two-tier mirrored style is sturdy and easy to assemble.

By
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. She was previously a market writer at BuzzFeed and also produced short-form video content for their various social platforms. 
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 15, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Shoppers Get 'So Many Compliments' on This Sleek Bar Cart That's Perfect for 'Smaller Spaces' â and It's 67% Off tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / QVC

One of life’s simple pleasures is hosting get-togethers with friends and family while enjoying delicious meals and sipping delightful cocktails. If you like to entertain, one decor piece to consider, which intersects style with convenience, is a sleek bar cart that can hold wine, mixers, cocktail essentials, and glassware. 

If you’re an apartment dweller or simply short on space, you don’t have to forgo adding a bar cart to your home for fear of it being too clunky or not fitting properly. The House No.9 by Home Love Two-Tier Bar Trolley is a slim and practical choice for housing libations, and it’s currently a jaw-dropping 67% off at QVC — but selling quickly. 

House No.9 by Home Love Two-Tier Bar Trolley

QVC House No.9 by Home Love 2-Tier Circular Bar Trolly

QVC

Even if you’re not hosting gatherings regularly, the bar cart stands beautifully on its own as a staple decor piece that can be used to display coveted liquors and stunning decanters or glassware. The two-tier mirrored style is 18 inches wide and just shy of 31 inches high, with three wheels for maneuverability and a convenient handle for steering. With two shelves, there’s plenty of space to organize and arrange your bar essentials. In addition to spirits, the cart can also hold floral arrangements, hors d'oeuvres, framed pictures, books, and more, with one shopper, in particular, saying they love utilizing it for candles and plants. And with its current low price, you can grab a matching set of two for less than the standard price of one.

Another shopper called the trolley “stunning for small spaces,” while a third shared that it’s “sturdy, beautiful, and the perfect size.” The cart’s assembly is equally convenient, as reviewers shared that it took 10 to 45 minutes to put together, depending on how many hands you have helping. One person placed the cart in their living room, where it gets them “so many compliments” from guests. They added that it’s “simply beautiful.” 

For a functional decor piece to spruce up your space, add the House No.9 mirrored bar trolley to your home while it’s heavily discounted at QVC. And keep scrolling for even more on-sale bar carts in a variety of styles. 

Honey-Can-Do Three-Tier Rolling Bar and Serving Cart With Handles

QVC Honey-Can-Do 3-Tier Rolling Bar & Serving Cart With Handles

QVC

BFF Collection Two-Tier Foldable Acrylic Bar Cart

QVC BFF Collection Two Tier Foldable Acrylic Bar Cart

QVC

Honey-Can-Do Three-Tier Rolling Bar and Serving Cart

QVC Honey-Can-Do 3-Tier Rolling Bar & Serving Cart

QVC

Luxe Rachel Zoe Three-Tier Brass Bar Cart With Glass Shelves

QVC Luxe Rachel Zoe 3-Tier Brass Bar Cart with Glass Shelves

QVC
Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Thermopro Meat Thermometer Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say You Don’t Need an Expensive Meat Thermometer—Grab This One That’s 46% Off Right Now Instead
My Family Has Owned This Henckels Knife Set for Nearly 10 Yearsâand Right Now You Can Grab an Even Better Version at 59% Off Tout
My Family Has Owned This Henckels Knife Set for Nearly 10 Years—and Right Now You Can Grab an Even Better Version at 59% Off
QT: Dish Towels Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say These Dish Towels Are Better Than Any They've Had in '58 Years'—and They're Just Under $2 Apiece Right Now
Related Articles
Candles on a book in a livingroom set
The 15 Best Candle Holders, According to Interior Designers
Freelance: Modern Rustic Tout
Amazon Has an Under-the-Radar Section Filled with Modern Rustic Furniture—and Prices Start at $16
Bormioli Rocco Stackable Bodega Glasses arranged on a table with fruit
The Best Stackable Glassware, According to Beverage Directors
Roundup: Amazon Curation: Sur La Table storefront on Amazon Tout
I'm So Excited Sur La Table Just Launched an Amazon Storefront—Here Are the 9 Pieces I'm Eyeing
Pipishell Bamboo Expandable Drawer Organizer for Utensils Holder
Amazon Has a Hidden Section Devoted to Clever Kitchen Organizers—These Are the 10 Best Finds
Best High-End Knife Sets
The Best High-End Knife Sets for Expert Home Cooks
Outdoor Bar Carts Update
The Best Outdoor Bar Carts for Entertaining Al Fresco
Upgrade Your Entire Kitchen With This Major Sale on Microwaves, Dishwashers, Refrigerators, and More Tout
Transform Your Entire Kitchen for Less with These Shopper-Loved Appliances on Sale Now for Up to 30% Off
Freelance: Most Wished for By Cooks tout
These Are the Amazon Kitchen Essentials That Home Cooks Desperately Want for Summer
Target Wedding Registry Faves Roundup Tout
The 5 Best Kitchen Gifts to Put on Your Target Wedding Registry, According to a Newlywed Shopping Editor
Amazon Freelance: New in Home
These Genius New Releases from Amazon Are the Perfect Additions to Your Home for Summer—and Prices Start at $11
Outdoor Patio Under $50 Tout
Upgrade Your Outdoor Patio Space for Under $50 with These Brilliant Amazon Finds
Best Sideboards
The 12 Best Sideboards for Indoor and Outdoor Dining
Dirty Shirley
The 8 Best Highball Glasses to Upgrade Your Cocktail Hour
A person pours whiskey into a glass.
The 10 Best Whiskey Glasses, According to a Master Blender
Best Bar Cabinets for 2023
The Best Bar Cabinets for Storing Your Refreshment Essentials