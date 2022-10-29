Every Kitchen Needs a Pair of Tongs, and This Bestselling Set with 16,100+ Five-Star Ratings Is Just $8

It comes with two different sizes, too.

By
Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality.

Published on October 29, 2022

HOTEC Premium Stainless Steel Locking Kitchen Tongs
Photo:

Amazon

From stirring and twirling creamy pastas to turning perfectly browned chicken or tofu to flipping soft flatbreads or warm tortillas, a pair of kitchen tongs is an absolute necessity. They should be comfortable, have a firm grip, and most of all, be heat-safe. 

The Hotec 2-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Tongs with Silicone Grips Set covers all the bases, according to thousands of Amazon shoppers. These tongs are sturdy and come in all different colors like black, gray, light green, and blue, depending on what suits your style. The biggest bonus? You can snap up the set for just over $8 right now. 

HOTEC Premium Stainless Steel Locking Kitchen Tongs

Amazon

To buy: Hotec 2-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Tongs with Silicone Grips Set, $8 (originally $11) at amazon.com

For a sturdy grip, the tongs’ stainless steel handles come with silicone padding, while their silicone tips ensure you won’t scratch your precious nonstick pots and pans. If you’re cooking over the stove or a grill, you can grab the longer pair of tongs (which is 12-inches) to help further distance your hand from any hot surfaces. If a shorter length is easier for you to maneuver for everyday use, they’ve got you covered with the 9-inch tong too. 

These tongs are also heat-safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit and can be thrown right into the dishwasher for easy cleanup. Take advantage of their thoughtful space-saving design too, since you can pull the ring at the end of the handle to lock the two ends in closer together. The ring also doubles as a storage solution, since you can use it to hang the tongs on a hook. 

With over 16,100 five-star ratings and the No. 1 bestseller spot in Amazon’s cooking tongs list, these kitchen tools have plenty of fans. Shoppers love their durability, as well as how easy they are to use. “The feel of these are perfect. The weight, grip, and easy-to-lock and unlock feature make them essential for cooking, mixing and more,” a reviewer wrote. Other users said that they love how the silicone ends don’t scratch any pans, so they’re safe to use on any piece of cookware.  

Shoppers say they each size for anything, from flipping ingredients on the grill, to tossing dishes on the stove or salads on the counter, and removing hot baked items like muffins or biscuits from the pan. “I use them all the time with my air fryer and everything else,” a third wrote

For a versatile and essential addition to your kitchen, you’ll surely want to snap up this set of silicone tongs while it’s just $8. You won’t look back. 

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine:

