Hostess Mashed Up Two of Its Most Iconic Snack Cakes

Are they "Twinkies meet Ding Dongs" or "Ding Dongs meet Twinkies?"

By Adam Campbell-Schmitt
Published on July 18, 2023
Hostess Ding DongsÂ® x Twinkies Mashups
Photo:

Courtesy of Hostess

We've all been there, standing in front of that tantalizing display of neatly stacked snack cakes in the convenience store, trying to decide between one cream-filled treat or another. Ultimately, you are forced to double down on two flavors or make your single selection and walk away wondering what could have been (at least until the next time you buy a snack). But Hostess has that conundrum somewhat solved with its new two-in-one product.

Out this month, Ding Dongs x Twinkies Mashups are exactly what they sound like — a combination of some of the most recognizable parts of those iconic cakes. According to Hostess, the Mashups "feature the moist, spongy cake and creamy filling Twinkies fans know and love enrobed in the rich, fudgy chocolate frosting of Ding Dongs."

But there is an important caveat that should be noted for diehard Twinkies fans: While the familiar yellow spongecake comprises the inside layer (surrounding the usual creamy filling core), these treats are not, in fact, Twinkie-shaped. Instead, they're that squat, cylindrical shape of Ding Dongs, which, to me as a kid, always felt like I was biting into a delicious hockey puck (in the best way possible).

If "chocolate" and "Twinkies" sounds familiar, that may be because Hostess dropped a chocolate cake version of its beloved oblong product in 2017. The product has since returned to shelves a few times and occasionally featured different flavored fillings.

The new Ding Dongs x Twinkies Mashups are rolling out at Walmart stores nationwide this month in packs of ten individually-wrapped cakes. And the best part, if these do indeed solve some kind of snack time decision-making dilemma for you, is that they are a permanent addition to the Hostess lineup.

