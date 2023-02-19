This Space-Saving Spice Rack Made a Major Difference in My Small New York City Kitchen, and It’s on Sale Now

When you live in New York City, kitchen space is sacred — every inch counts. My small kitchen had limited counter space and cabinets that were already crowded with other appliances and kitchen tools, so reaching for my necessities (paper towel and spices) in this disorganized mess made it harder to cook.

Enter this magnetic organizer I discovered on Amazon. Not only does it have a wooden bar for my paper roll (bliss!), but also a shelf for me to store those go-to spices and little hooks, where I can hang my oven mitts.

Amazon

To buy: Hoopoton Magnetic Paper Towel Holder, $18 with coupon (originally $27) at amazon.com

It was easy to put the shelf together, and its strong magnet made installation as simple as placing it on the side of the fridge. I’ve tried other magnetic paper towel holders, and they move at the slightest touch. However, this shelf’s metal frame is very secure. Even the weight of my spice jars and bottles don’t cause it to slide down, and it doesn’t move when I rip paper towels off its wooden bar.

The spice rack holds about 10 to 12 jars, depending on the size, which is a perfect amount for your go-tos to be front and center. The paper towel holder easily holds my Bounty roll with no issue.

I can confirm this organizer is renter-friendly, too. The fridge didn’t have any markings when I removed the shelf to check, which is a plus to avoid damage.

Don’t just trust my word, the product has over 1,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, with reviewers raving how the compact frame is sturdy and is perfect for small kitchens.

“Great price, great size, great product,” one reviewer says. “The magnet is strong, so I don’t have to worry about it falling, it’s aesthetically pleasing, it holds large paper towel rolls and a good amount of seasonings.”

Another user agrees with how great it is for spices: “I thought that I could put two or three spice bottles on the shelf before it would slide down the fridge, but I filled the shelf and it stays put.”

I’ve been using this magnetic shelf and paper towel holder for a year, and it’s still one of my best purchases. In fact, my aunt was inspired to buy her own immediately after checking mine out. It’s now one of my go-to recommendations for anyone with limited counter space looking for spice storage organization.

Normally $27, you can get this holder while it’s on sale for $18 with an on-site coupon. It’s a steal for an organized kitchen, so add one to your Amazon cart ASAP.