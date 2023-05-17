These Top-Rated Organizer Bins Will Make the ‘Clutter Disappear’ in Your Kitchen, and They’re 40% Off

Get your refrigerator and pantry organized.

Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine and The Spruce Eats since 2019.
Published on May 17, 2023

HOOJO Refrigerator Organizer Bins Tout
Scouring through the cluttered and disorganized shelves in the refrigerator or pantry can be stressful when cooking a meal, especially one that comes together quickly, like stir-fry. 

A neat and orderly system in your kitchen might seem like it’s so far away and hard to attain, but it is easily within reach. Everything can be perfectly organized and in its set place. You just need a great set of organizer bins to help you achieve it. And right now, there’s an excellent option available that’s 40% off at Amazon

HOOJO Refrigerator Organizer Bins

Amazon

To buy: Hoojo Refrigerator Organizer Bins, 8-Pieces, $20 (originally $31) at amazon.com

This 8-piece organizer bin set is made of clear plastic, so you can see exactly what is in each bin. They’re not too long and or too wide, but just the right size, as each bin measures 12.5- by 6.3- by 3.5-inches. Best of all, each bin is thoughtfully designed to fit nicely on a shelf with enough space to reside next to each other. And there are slots on each end, so you can easily pull out or carry the bin that has the items you need. 

These bins are great for storing peppers and other vegetables, condiments, cheeses, and fruit juice boxes for the kids, or even eight cans of soda in your fridge. Or you can use them in your pantry for items like cans of soups, potatoes, spices, and teas. They are heavy-duty, shatterproof, and easy to clean. The brand does recommend hand washing them with mild soap and water for maximum longevity.

These bins have already captured over 22,200 five-star ratings, with shoppers applauding them for how well they work for organizing and how easy it is to see and quickly access items. One shopper loves how the “clutter disappears'' with these bins and says they are “great for organizing those items that have no place of their own.” Another shopper says these bins “make it so much easier to find things,” adding they “group canned vegetables in one” and “use another for sauces” to stay organized.

A third reviewer has found another bonus as these bins save them time and money: “I can see what I have so I don’t buy things twice,” they write, adding that they can “find things quicker,” too.

Imagine seeing everything neat and tidy in your fridge and pantry. Snatch up these organizer bins while they’re 40% off at Amazon, and make the ‘clutter disappear’ in your kitchen. 

At the time of publishing the price was $20.

