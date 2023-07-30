Both the refrigerator and the pantry can be treacherous places. Once the doors are closed, all the mess can be forgotten. But, when you really sit down and think about it, they should probably be one of the most clean and organized places in the kitchen since they store the food that you eat.

Once you’ve cleared out expired bits and scrubbed everything down, your next best bet at keeping these spaces clean are organizer bins. And over 20,000 Amazon swear by these ones that are 50% off to get the job done.

Hoojo 8-Piece Refrigerator Organizer Bin Set

You’ll get eight containers in this set, all with a rectangular shape that measures 12.5-inches long, 6.3-inches wide, and 3.5-inches tall. The slim shape makes it easy to line them up next to each other, plus it takes advantage of the depth many of our fridges and pantries have. Thanks to this design these bins do exactly what you need them to do. They help separate and group products together, whether they’re fruit, drinks, condiments, or different snacks. This not only keeps everything neat and tidy, but it also helps you see exactly what you have all the time, instead of things getting pushed into the abyss only to never be seen again.



They’re made with clear, BPA-free plastic, that way they’re lightweight and easy to move around, and you can easily see what’s inside. They also come with a handle cutout on both sides, so you can pull the containers out easily. With eight containers, you’ll have enough to use throughout the refrigerator or the pantry easily.

These containers are so well-loved on Amazon, they’ve garnered over 20,800 perfect ratings, with shoppers raving about how much they’ve helped them organize. “I never really believed in using the bins but thought I would give it a try. I am pleasantly surprised,” one reviewer wrote. “My pantry is more organized, looks neater and it helps to prevent me from ‘over buying’ on certain items. It also makes cleaning my pantry much easier,” they added.

“These bins are the perfect size for storage and organizing. They hold a lot and are stackable,” a second user noted. Others call out how much they love the durability and quality of the containers, writing that they’re “worth every penny.” Plus, they’re a breeze to clean according to reviewers.

There’s not much more to ask for when it comes to this Hoojo organizer set. They’re lightweight, slim and durable, plus the clear design helps you see everything with ease. Oh, and they’re 50% off. Give your pantry and refrigerator a much needed refresh now, while you can score the set on sale.

At the time of publishing, the price was $16.

