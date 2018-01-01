Hong Kong Travel Guide
F&W features spectacular restaurants, cool cocktail bars and a dim sum parlor credited with being the cheapest Michelin-starred restaurant in the world.
Top Hotel
The Landmark Mandarin Oriental
Legendary for its service, the iconic hotel is also the setting for Amber, a beautiful, Adam Tihany-designed restaurant with a dramatic chandelier of 4,320 bronze rods and an haute French menu with Asian influences. mandarinoriental.comPlus: Hotels for Food Lovers
Must-Visit Restaurant
Yardbird: Hong Kong's Yakitori Visionaries
Yardbird in Hong Kong is ingredient-obsessed (it’s all about chicken), democratic (it doesn’t take reservations) and design-centric (it celebrates skateboard art).
F&W Best List
Street Food Guide
Visitors flock to the jam-packed night market on Temple Street in Kowloon to feast on cheap hot pots, curried fish balls and fried seafood like squid, prawns and oysters.