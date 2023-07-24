Over 14,600 Amazon Shoppers Swear by These 'Soft and Fluffy' Kitchen Towels That Are Now 40% Off

A kitchen just wouldn’t be complete without kitchen towels. They are used constantly, from wiping hands to cleaning counters and drying dishes. In a pinch, they even get used as potholders.

When looking for some to replace the old tired ones, there are some requirements they need to meet. They need to be able to absorb moisture quickly, not scratch cookware, and have a nice feel to them. That’s a pretty tall order for something we throw around and use the way we do. But these bestselling towels hit all the marks, and right now they’re 40% off at Amazon.

Homaxy Cotton Waffle Weave Kitchen Towels, 6-Pack

The Homaxy kitchen towels are made from 100% cotton and have a waffle weave design. This type of pattern tends to hold up well and be more durable, but the pockets in them (or honeycombs weave as the brand calls it) also absorb a lot of moisture. The cotton material is soft to the touch, so there’s no concern about any scratches or damage to cookware or bakeware.

They are square in shape, measuring 12- by 12-inches, and have a hanging hook on one corner so they can be hung up to dry. To reduce shrinkage, the brand recommends washing them in cold water on the gentle cycle in the washing machine and drying them on tumble dry low in the dryer. The teal is currently on sale for 40% off, but there are several different colors you can choose from, including dark grey, reddish-orange, and light grey.

These towels are a favorite of Amazon shoppers who say that they love the feel of them and how durable and super absorbent they are. One shopper says that they “feel soft and fluffy” and are literally their favorite” towel. While another one adds they’re "soft, absorbent, and are the perfect thickness.”

It’s quite obvious that these kitchen towels fit the requirements on the list of what to look for in a towel for the kitchen. Add a set to your cart right now — they’re just $12 at Amazon.

At the time of publishing the price was $12.

