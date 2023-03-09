These Are the 'Best' Kitchen Towels According to Shoppers, and They're Just Over $1 Each

A good kitchen towel is one of those things that often goes unnoticed, but plays a defining role in the kitchen. And there's nothing worse than a non-absorbent set that just keeps wiping moisture around instead of sopping it up.

Amazon shoppers agree, and that’s why these cotton waffle towels have raked up 11,500 perfect ratings. They’re absorbent, according to reviewers, and affordable too. In fact, you can grab a pack of six on sale for as low as $9 right now.

To buy: Homaxy 6-Piece Cotton Waffle Dish Towel Set, from $9 with coupon (originally $14) at amazon.com

These towels are made with 100% cotton. Their waffle-knit design utilizes tons of tiny grooves and raised edges to dry every inch of a wet dish.s They’re also incredibly lightweight, which means that even as they absorb moisture, they won’t get too heavy to use or to try efficiently. Plus, according to the brand, these towels only get better the more you use them — they soften up with each wash to make them even easier to use.

The $9 set comes with six dark grey towels that are 12-by-12-inches each, though you can snap them up in larger sets of eight or 12, as well in a 13-by-28-inch size depending on your needs. The set allows you to always have a few on hand when you need one, or you can even delegate certain towels for different tasks in the kitchen. They also come in tons of colors, and most are on sale too, like this neutral brown, a navy blue, a bright teal, or a multi-pack of neutrals.

Shoppers love how absorbent they are and how fuss-free they are thanks to the fact that they’re machine washable. When they’re ready for a deep clean themselves, you can just throw them right into the washing machine when they need a clean, and some note that they don’t fade or shrink. Plus, users love how they help cut down on paper towel use and waste, too. “Unlike most dishcloths, this one is actually absorbent,” a reviewer wrote.

“Best dish cloth ever,” one person wrote, adding, “I’ll be getting a set for my sister’s house warming and I’ll be getting more in different colors for myself to replace all my others.”

“The waffle weave really gets things cleaned up much easier than the cotton washcloths I have used for years,” a third shopper added. They continued to write that the towels absorb so much water, but they’re easy to wring out and dry quickly.

For an absorbent set of dishcloths that’ll act as a heavy-duty helping hand for all of your kitchen cleaning, grab the Homaxy 6-Piece Cotton Waffle Dish Towel Set now, especially since you can grab them for under $10.

At the time of publishing, the price was $9.

