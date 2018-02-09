14 Gifts for Your Food-Loving Valentine

So your Valentine likes food—a lot. Whether you’re celebrating with your chef-obsessed significant other, master home cook sister, or mixology-minded friend (Galentine’s Day, anyone?), you’ve got to get the right gift. From a stunning, handcrafted apron and a ceramic French press to salty jerky bouquets and sweet pints of chocolatier-inspired ice cream, we’ve gathered the best gifts to show your favorite food lover how much you care. Platonic or romantic, your epicure Valentine will definitely be impressed with artisanal drinking vinegar or chef-approved sea salt. Here, the 14 delicious food products and beautiful kitchen tools we’d want to receive this February 14.