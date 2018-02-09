14 Gifts for Your Food-Loving Valentine

So your Valentine likes food—a lot. Whether you’re celebrating with your chef-obsessed significant other, master home cook sister, or mixology-minded friend (Galentine’s Day, anyone?), you’ve got to get the right gift. From a stunning, handcrafted apron and a ceramic French press to salty jerky bouquets and sweet pints of chocolatier-inspired ice cream, we’ve gathered the best gifts to show your favorite food lover how much you care. Platonic or romantic, your epicure Valentine will definitely be impressed with artisanal drinking vinegar or chef-approved sea salt. Here, the 14 delicious food products and beautiful kitchen tools we’d want to receive this February 14.

1 of 14 Courtesy of Nolan Calisch

Jacobsen Salt Co. Pink Himalayan Sea Salt

Chefs like Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Michael Symon and Alice Waters are all big fans of Jacobsen Salt Co., which sources its pink Himalayan sea salt straight from the mountains of Pakistan. $8/4.9oz

2 of 14 Courtesy of Le Creuset of America

Le Creuset Heart Cocotte

Festive and romantic, this one-quart, heart-shaped cocotte from Le Creuset is useful above all. With retro scalloped handles and reliable cast iron material, it’s a rockstar for slow-cooking, braising and roasting. $150

3 of 14 Courtesy of The Manly Man Co.

The Manly Man Company Beef Jerky Rose Bouquet

For a jerky-loving man or woman, this bouquet is way better than over-priced flowers. The accompanying pint glass doubles nicely as a vase. $72

4 of 14 Courtesy of Compartés

Compartes Valentine’s Heart Shaped Box

This Compartes heart-shaped box of 35 signature truffles is the elegant, sophisticated version of the convenience store classic. The truffles from this LA-based chocolatier are as deliciously handmade as they are intricately designed. $99.95

5 of 14 Courtesy of Salt & Straw

Salt & Straw Chocolatier Series 5 Pint Pack

Nothing shows love like ice cream and Portland-based Salt & Straw’s inventive flavors rank amongst our favorites. Every February, they collaborate with local chocolate makers to create five original pints like this year’s marzipan fig bon bon and Mexican chocolate fernet. $65

6 of 14 Courtesy of Wine.com

Moet & Chandon Rosé Impérial Champagne

An extravagant Valentine’s Day isn’t complete without a bit of bubbly. And it should probably be pink like this well-balanced rosé Champagne with notes of red berries and orange zest. $56.99

7 of 14 Courtesy of Amazon

Cherry Bombe: The Cookbook

This dazzling compilation of 100 recipes from 100 brilliant, food world women is a thoughtful and timeless gift. Inspiring contributors like Melissa Clark, Angela Dimayuga, Gail Simmons and Christina Tosi make this cookbook incredibly valuable to any home cook. $23.79

8 of 14 Courtesy of Mouth

Mouth Hot Hot Hot Sauce Kit

If your love likes it hot, then we’ve got a gift basket that will spice things up. Five artisan hot sauces that range in heat and flavor will definitely do the trick. From a creamy, garlicky North African sauce with paprika and Cayenne to a Scotch bonnet, Thai chili and habanero sauce spiked with papaya juice, the heat will be impossible to ignore. $61.50

9 of 14 Courtesy of Song Tea & Ceramics

Song Tea & Ceramics The Classic Collection

A tea-drinker’s dream, this premier collection of three loose leaf teas represents white, oolong and red (also known as black) tea craftsmanship methods. The leaves are sourced from clean growing regions in China and Taiwan to create teas that are decidedly textural and complex, each with its own history and flavor profile. $60

10 of 14 Courtesy of Hedley & Bennett

Hedley & Bennett Bordeaux Apron

Hedley & Bennett’s beautifully handcrafted aprons are as functional as they are sleek. They’re specifically designed to handle professional kitchen action. The cook in your life will fall in love with the deep burgundy chino twill Bordeaux Apron with its cotton, vanilla-hued straps, convenient iPhone chest pocket and matte black hardware. $85

11 of 14 Courtesy of Shop Fog Linen

Fog Linen Large Red White Check Linen Tray

Japanese brand Fog Linen’s smart, lightweight trays are made of linen covered in poly resin, which makes them easily hand-washable. These charming utility pieces are perfect for your decor-minded valentine. $38

12 of 14 Courtesy of Kelsey Heinze / YIELD

Yield Ceramic French Press

If caffeine plays a significant role in your relationship, this stunning, 850mL ceramic French press by Yield is just the gift you’re looking for. The matte pitcher with shiny copper pull brews delicious, rich coffee the traditional way. With its graceful design, it begs to be displayed in the kitchen. $120

13 of 14 Courtesy of INNA shrub

Inna Black Mission Fig Shrub

Your mixologist valentine is going to love you for this. Inna black mission fig shrub is a tasty drinking vinegar that works incredibly to make sodas, cocktails and even salad dressing. Earthy figs and acidic vinegar cleverly balance each other out. $15/12.7 fl oz

14 of 14 Courtesy of Dana’s Bakery

Dana’s Bakery Champagne & Strawberry Macarons

Give the gift of delicate French pastries this Valentine’s Day with 12 imaginative, handmade macarons from Dana’s Bakery. Champagne and strawberry flavors are romantic and luxurious for the occasion. Plus, they’re gluten-free and made with almond flour. $34.50

