14 Valentine's Day Gifts That Are Way Better Than Chocolate

We’re just over two weeks out from Valentine’s Day—but if you haven’t finished your shopping yet, don’t worry. From French presses and espresso machines to cocktail-flavored gummies and peanut butter samplers (more on that in a minute), we’ve gathered 14 gifts for the kitchen and home that won’t break the bank. You can wrap them up and give them to your significant other, or use some of them to help prepare a special meal—we’ll leave the level of cooking involvement up to you. Either way, they’re a nice change from that ever-present heart-shaped box of chocolates.

French Press To-Go Mug

Courtesy of Food52

This French press to-go mug is a must for any coffee-lover. Thanks to a built-in strainer and plunger, you can make yourself a sophisticated brew wherever you are, be it home, the office, or even on vacation.

Kinto To-Go French Press Mug (Set of 2), $42 at food52.com

Urban Map Glass

Courtesy of UncommonGoods

If you’re into personalized gifts, consider giving one of these map glasses. You can customize the surface with an etching of the receiver’s city grid—a thoughtful move which will score major brownie points. There are over 20 cities currently available, including Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas.

Urban Map Glass, $16 at uncommongoods.com

Peanut Butter Sampler

Courtesy of UncommonGoods

For all the peanut butter lovers in your life, there’s no better way to show you speak their love language than by giving them this peanut butter sampler (trust us). It comes with six different blends, ranging from dark chocolate/coconut to white chocolate and pretzel. Yes, please.

Peanut Butter Sampler, $40 at uncommongoods.com

Coffee Maker

Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

This is an ideal gift for coffee purists—the Chemex classic was originally designed by a chemist and is found in several major museums. The end result? A perfect cup of drip coffee.

Chemex Coffee Makers with Wood Collar, $37 - $44 at crateandbarrel.com

Partyclette To-Go

Courtesy of Amazon

Is there anything more romantic than cheese? (We can answer that for you—no.) With a few lit tea lights, this portable set gives you savory, oozy raclette on-the-go.

Boska Holland Partyclette To-Go Oak, $25 at amazon.com

Mini Bitters

Courtesy of Food52

Calling all home bartenders: whether you’re looking to gift this set of mini bitters, or use them to prepare a V-Day cocktail, Hella Bitter has you covered. The variety pack comes with five flavors—ginger, citrus, smoked chili, aromatic, and orange.

Hella Bitter Mini Bitters Variety Pack, $35 at food52.com

Stovetop Espresso Maker

Courtesy of Amazon

The Bialetti Moka Express is a great gift for espresso lovers, and brews a cup in just under five minutes.

Bialetti Moka Express, $35 at amazon.com

Cocktail-Flavored Gummies

Courtesy of Sugarfina

Consider this gift V-Day candy with a sophisticated twist. These gummies come in three cocktail-inspired flavors: Champagne, rosé, and peach Bellini.

Sugarfina "But First, Cocktails" 3pc Candy Bento Box, $28 at sugarfina.com

Jelly Cleanser

Courtesy of Sephora

Pick up this Drunk Elephant jelly cleanser for the beauty guru in your life—it’s fragrance-free, and meant to easily remove makeup.

Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser, $32 at sephora.com

Mini Le Creuset

Nordstrom

This mini Le Creuset is perfect if you want to serve individually-portioned meals or desserts (plus, it comes in red, so it’s on theme).

Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte, $20 at nordstrom.com

Plush Blankets

Courtesy of Macy's

Cozy up for breakfast in bed with these plush Berkshire blankets—you can pick from red, pink, white, blue, and more.

Berkshire Classic Velvety Plush Blankets, $50 at macys.com

Cinnamon Rolls

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Cinnamon rolls are an easy crowd-pleaser, and this Williams Sonoma pack comes with 12, ready to bake. Sold.

Williams Sonoma Proof & Bake Cinnamon Rolls, $35 at williams-sonoma.com

Spicy Honey

Courtesy of Amazon

Pour this spicy honey on ricotta toast for a light breakfast, or drizzle it on some soppressata pizza for a kick.

Bushwick Kitchen Bees Knees Spicy Honey 13.5oz, $14 at amazon.com

Black Truffle Salt

Courtesy of Dean & Deluca

The ultimate luxe seasoning that you might just want to keep for yourself. Try it on anything from eggs to pasta.

Dean & DeLuca Black Truffle Salt, $30 at deandeluca.com