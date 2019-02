Sure, you can buy a bouquet of roses for Valentine’s Day and call it a night—but cooking with roses is a creative (and very aesthetically-pleasing, might we add) way to mix things up. In this roundup, you’ll find rose recipes for any time of the day. Stuffed peppers with flowery honey for hors d'oeuvres? Check. Vodka rose punch and creamy rose panna cotta for dessert? You got it. Some use rosewater, while others use rose petals—all in all, we ended up with a solid dozen. It just felt right, given the theme.