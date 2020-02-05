20 Romantic Dinner Recipes

Whether you’re serving a rich cheese fondue, roasted rack of lamb, or fresh linguine and clams, a romantic dinner for two can make an ordinary evening a little more special. Go big with a veal stew or a classic cacio e pepe pasta, or try something different with homemade pizza or a bowl of fresh ramen. For a special holiday, anniversary, or a spur-of-the-moment surprise, add these romantic dinner recipes to your arsenal; you’ll come back to them time and time again.