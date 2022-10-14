The Story Behind Thanksgiving's Most Polarizing Dish

Cranberry sauce is a Turkey Day necessity, even when it comes straight out of the can.

By Nina Friend
Published on October 14, 2022
Thanksgiving canned cranberry sauce
Photo: Brent Hofacker / Alamy Stock Photo

What's red and jiggly with ridges all over? Canned cranberry sauce, otherwise known as a highly polarizing American holiday tradition that divides Thanksgiving into two camps: Team Homemade and Team Canned. Collectively, Americans consume five million gallons of cranberry sauce during the holidays each year. This side dish has become essential to any Thanksgiving menu, whether you opt to buy it (as 76% of Americans do) or make it yourself.

It's hard to pinpoint exactly who invented the concept of cranberry sauce. Native Americans have been growing and eating the fruit, which is indigenous to North America, for centuries. An account from the American colonies in 1672 mentions the ways that both Native Americans and European settlers used cranberries, "boyling them with sugar for a sauce to eat with their meat." And one of cranberry's earliest documented appearances with turkey can be found in the 1796 cookbook American Cookery, where author Amelia Simmons suggests pairing roast turkey with cranberry sauce and boiled onions.

Canned cranberry sauce, on the other hand, has a clear point of origin: it was invented by a lawyer-turned-cranberry-grower named Marcus Urann in the early 20th century. Back then, cranberries were considered a seasonal fruit, available only between September and November. Urann's initial goal was to salvage damaged cranberries by puréeing the ones that were less-than-perfect, canning them, and selling the product year-round. With this innovation, Urann forever changed the cranberry life cycle — and the Thanksgiving table.

Urann started selling his canned cranberry sauce in 1912 under the name Ocean Spray Preserving Company. In 1930, he joined forces with two competitors, independent cranberry growers John Makepeace and Elizabeth Lee, to form a cranberry cooperative. The co-op began offering canned cranberry sauce nationwide in 1941. Over the years, the co-op renamed itself, going from Cranberry Canners Inc. to the National Cranberry Association and ending up as Ocean Spray in 1957. Ocean Spray has advertised its cranberry sauce with catchy slogans, such as one from 1958 that said, "It's the natural mate for every meat."

Each year, Ocean Spray produces 70 million cans of cranberry sauce, using about 200 cranberries in each can. To this day, Ocean Spray's Jellied Cranberry Sauce remains its most popular product—far outselling fresh cranberries. Sorry, team homemade! But there is a middle ground, with these tips to upgrade canned cranberry sauce.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Tucker's casually uses Creekstone Farms beef and buries it in a mountain of grilled onions
We Found the Best Fast Food in Every State, and They're All Local Obsessions
canned cranberry updated
How to Upgrade Canned Cranberry Sauce
Whoopie pies
The Best Snack in Every State
Highlands Bar & Grill
The Best Classic Restaurants in Every State
Manilas
The Best Places to Eat Filipino Food in Every State
Fried Food
The Best Fried Food in Every State
Pumpkin Spice-flavored grocery items
The Surprising History of Pumpkin Spice
HelloFresh Thanksgiving Meal Delivery Kit
We Tried HelloFresh's Thanksgiving Meal Kit—Here's Our Honest Review
Patrami sandwich from Katz's Delicatessen in New York City
The One Thing You Have to Eat in Every State
best gift baskets
The Best Gift Baskets and Bundles to Give and Get
A glass of red wine at a California vineyard
17 Off-the-Beaten-Path California Reds
Brian Koppelman canned cranberry sauce
Brian Koppelman Doesn't Want Your Fancy Cranberry Sauce
Tara Jensen
America's Best Food Artisans
The Best Diners in Every State
The Best Diners in Every State
Fall cookbooks
28 Cookbooks and Food Books to Add to Your Shelf This Fall
a plated slice of cherry pie
The Best Pie in Every State