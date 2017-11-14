The Ultimate Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Menu

With this menu, Thanksgiving Day can be as easy as Sunday morning. Every recipe is delicious, smart and make-ahead. The crisp escarole salad, zippy green beans and roasted squash can be served chilled or at room temperature while the mashed potatoes, roasted carrots, savory stuffing and carved turkey can all be reheated in the same 375° oven in fewer than thirty minutes.
1 of 9 Abby Hocking
Advertisement
2 of 9 Abby Hocking
3 of 9 Abby Hocking
Advertisement
4 of 9 Abby Hocking
Advertisement
5 of 9 Abby Hocking
Advertisement
6 of 9 Abby Hocking
Advertisement
7 of 9 Abby Hocking
Advertisement
8 of 9 Abby Hocking
Advertisement
9 of 9 Abby Hocking