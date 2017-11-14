The Ultimate Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Menu

Getting the turkey on the table at the right time can easily be the most stressful part of Thanksgiving. The solution is to make it the day before. It’s actually quite simple: After roasting, let your turkey rest for at least 30 minutes before carving the entire bird. Arrange the carved turkey on an ovenproof serving platter or in a large baking dish. Drizzle the turkey with 1 cup of turkey or chicken stock as well as any juices from the pan. Cover tightly with foil and refrigerate overnight. Bring to room temperature, then reheat for 20 to 30 minutes in a 375° oven, until hot; remove the foil the last 5 minutes.