5 Foolproof Thanksgiving Tips

The star of the Thanksgiving feast can also be a source of anxiety. Whether you spatchcock, brine, stuff or glaze, we've assembled our foolproof favorites, tried and tested in the F&W kitchen.
1. Give it a Moroccan twist.
Chef Marcus Samuelsson stuffs his turkey with lemon and sage, then brushes it with citrus, garlic and ras el hanout, a North African spice blend.
2. Grab a beer.
Adding Guinness or another dark beer to your brine lends toasty flavor and helps give the turkey a burnished glow.
3. Butter up.
Inspired by porchetta, the crackly skinned Italian pork roast, this bird gets a layer of fennel-scented butter under its skin.
4. Make the most of leftovers.
Make concentrated stock with turkey scraps and freeze. These supercharged cubes add flavor to pastas, grains and sauces.
5. Be smart about scraps.
F&W's ingenius Thanksgiving "scrapbook" turns your compost pile into incredible dishes like pasta with radish greens pesto or roast pork with a paste made from beet peels.