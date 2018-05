Common Thanksgiving Mistakes and How To Avoid Them

There are a few ways to avoid an undercooked (or overcooked) turkey. First and most necessary, invest in a good instant-read thermometer. We like the affordable and reliable ThermoPop from ThermoWorks. In the thickest part of the meat, avoiding any bones, test your turkey’s temp in both the breast and the thigh. You want to take your bird out of the oven when it’s hovering around 160 degrees—it will continue to cook as it rests. Secondly, don’t stuff your turkey. Not only is it unsanitary (the stuffing soaks up raw juices from the turkey that will not heat to a safe temperature without overcooking your bird), but the stuffing also absorbs all of the meat’s moisture, drying it out. Lastly, consider spatchchocking your turkey. By cutting out the bird’s back bone and then pressing it flat through the breast, the turkey lies flatter and cooks more evenly. You can have your butcher do this for you, but it’s an easy technique to learn.