The 21 Best Pies to Order for Thanksgiving
Milk Bar Pie; Milk Bar
Milk Bar’s signature pie (formerly known as Crack Pie) is one of our favorite desserts from Christina Tosi, the James Beard Award–winning chef who brought us Birthday Cake Truffles and the Cereal Milk Shake. It’s basically just sugar, butter, eggs and cream, surrounded by a crispy oat cookie crust.
$48; milkbar.com.
Key Lime Pie; Kermit’s Key West Key Lime Shoppe
Wishing you were some place a little warmer right about now? Let this pie whisk you away to Key West, Florida, where Kermit’s rich and tangy version is considered one of the best in town. $38.95; keylimeshop.com.
S’mores Pie; Butter and Scotch
Pecan and pumpkin no longer rule the Thanksgiving pie scene. This dreamy s’mores pie has a graham cracker crust with Callebaut milk chocolate ganache and a brûléed marshmallow fluff topping.
$42; butterandscotch.com.
Achatz Handmade Pie Co.
Run by cousins of chef Grant Achatz, the Achatz pie company was built off family pie recipes handed down from generation to generation. Achatz is especially known for its fruit pies, which feature cherries, apples and berries from local Michigan farms.
From $54; achatzpies.com.
Cutie Pies
Baker Alice Cronin crafts intricate lattice decorations on her designer pies. Try the Red Berry pie for the holidays: a blend of raspberries, strawberries and red currants.
From $35; cutiepiesnyc.com.
Chocolate Chip Pie; Tate’s Bake Shop
A cross between a chocolate chip cookie, a brownie and fudge, all encased in a buttery pie crust. Yes, please. $24; tatesbakeshop.com.
Cherry Crumb Pie; Grand Traverse Pie Company
This Michigan pie company marries local Montmorency cherries with a buttery crumb topping.
From $32.99; gtpie.com.
Pecan Pie; Sweetie Pies
One of our favorite pie spots, this adorable Napa bakery makes a pretty mean pecan pie. Be sure to add a few of the flaky cinnamon–sugar morning buns to your order, too.
$69 (including free shipping); goldbelly.com.
Sour Cream Apple Walnut Pie; Little Pie Company
After a bite of this pie, the standard apple variety just won’t cut it anymore. Thinly sliced Granny Smith apples are layered with rich, tangy sour cream and topped with a spiced walnut streusel.
$65 (including free shipping), goldbelly.com.
Pumpecapple Piecake; Three Brothers Bakery
The ultimate Thanksgiving dessert for the indecisive! This three-layer, 11-inch-tall, 23.5 pound mash-up cake encompasses a pumpkin, apple and pecan pie. $250; 3brothersbakery.com.
Two Fat Cats Bakery
This small Portland, Maine, bakery uses a combination of butter and shortening for the ideal flaky crust. Order the seasonal Bourbon Pecan or the famous Maine Blueberry.
From $24; twofatcatsbakery.com.
Salty Honey Walnut Pie; Three Babes Bakeshop
Break from pecans and try this toasty walnut pie that is finished with rich honey and a sprinkle of fleur de sel. Original and truly addictive! $40; three-babes-bakeshop.com.
5 Layer Chocolate Pie; Betty’s Pies
No drive along the north shore of Minnesota is complete without a quick stop for pie at Betty’s. Old-school pies of every imaginable flavor are available, but I highly recommend this over-the-top five-layer chocolate one. Bonus for Midwesterners: free shipping to anyone in Minnesota or Wisconsin!
$24.95; bettyspies.com.
Levee High Caramel Pecan Apple Pie; Blue Owl Bakery
This centerpiece pie was chosen as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things (and if Oprah likes it, you know it’s good). Golden Delicious apples are piled high and then topped with another pie crust and a coating of pecan caramel.
$109; goldbelly.com.
Marionberry Pie; Willamette Valley Pie Company
Oregonians take their marionberries pretty seriously. While the season is short, Willamette Valley Pie Company stocks up on these plump, sweet berries to offer this magnificent pie year-round. If you’re a bit of a Thanksgiving traditionalist, grab one marionberry and one of the silky pumpkin chiffon pies. $39 for two 9-inch pies; wvpie.com.
Black Bottom Pecan Pie and Caramel Pumpkin Pie; Ovenly
For Thanksgiving 2019, the Brooklyn-based bakery collaborated with superstar baker Erin McDowell to create two new pies, which will be sold exclusively at Ovenly's four locations and online. Reader, we tried them and they’re both delicious. The first is a Black Bottom Pecan Pie with a rich chocolatey bottom layer and crunchy toasted pecans; the Caramel Pumpkin Pie, on the other hand, is very spice-forward, creamy with swirls of caramel laced throughout. You’ll be hard-pressed to pick which one to order, so you might as well get both.
$59 (including free shipping); ovenly.com.
Sour Cherry and Pecan Pie: Bubby's
The downtown New York dining destination will take online mail orders for its iconic pies—currently, Sour Cherry and Apple Whiskey Crumble are available for shipping.
$65; bubbys.com.
Brown Bag Apple Pie; The Elegant Farmer
We consider The Elegant Farmer, based in Wisconsin, to have one of the best apple pies in America, and it’s a best-seller on Goldbelly, too. The pie is baked in a paper bag (hence the name), resulting in a browned, caramelized crust.
$49.95; goldbelly.com.
Apple Butter Custard Pie; Sister Pie
At Sister Pie in Detroit, the dough is made by hand daily, and pie flavors range from Salted Maple to Sweet Potato Marshmallow. Our pick is the Apple Butter Custard, made with homemade apple butter, cream, sliced Michigan apples, and spice. The pièce de résistance? The sprinkling of cinnamon-sugar on top.
$30; sisterpie.com.
Petee's Pie Company
You can’t go wrong with any of the pies from this New York institution—but if we had to pick, we’d recommend the chess pies. On Goldbelly, you can pick from Lemon Chess Little Pie, Salty Chocolate Chess Little Pie, Toasted Almond Chess Little Pie, and more.
From $49 (including free shipping); goldbelly.com.
Dark Chocolate Cherry Crumble Pie; Justice of the Pies
At Justice of the Pies in Chicago, Maya-Camille Broussard offers a Dark Chocolate Cherry Crumble Pie, made with Michigan Cherries and topped with a brown sugar-oat crumble and chocolate fudge sauce.
$40; heycutiepies.com.