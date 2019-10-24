The 21 Best Pies to Order for Thanksgiving

By Bridget Hallinan and Julia Heffelfinger
Updated November 05, 2019
Courtesy of Justice of the Pies
Thanksgiving isn’t complete without pie—you need something sweet to counterbalance the gravy-laden mashed potatoes, turkey, and stuffing from previous courses. However, we also understand that you might not feel up to making dessert from scratch after a marathon of cooking, which is why we’re giving you full permission to order pie online. Bakeries and dessert shops from all over the country can send you their best, from Milk Bar’s famous Milk Bar Pie (you won’t be able to resist the crispy oat cookie crust) to Kermit’s Key West Key Lime Shoppe all the way in Florida, which, as you can guess, serves a mean key lime pie. We’ve included some of our favorites in this roundup—all you have to do is pick which one (or two) you want to serve. —Julia Heffelfinger and Bridget Hallinan
Milk Bar Pie; Milk Bar

Courtesy of Milk Bar

Milk Bar’s signature pie (formerly known as Crack Pie) is one of our favorite desserts from Christina Tosi, the James Beard Award–winning chef who brought us Birthday Cake Truffles and the Cereal Milk Shake. It’s basically just sugar, butter, eggs and cream, surrounded by a crispy oat cookie crust.

$48; milkbar.com

Key Lime Pie; Kermit’s Key West Key Lime Shoppe

© Kermit, Inc.

Wishing you were some place a little warmer right about now? Let this pie whisk you away to Key West, Florida, where Kermit’s rich and tangy version is considered one of the best in town. $38.95; keylimeshop.com.

S’mores Pie; Butter and Scotch

Courtesy of Butter & Scotch

Pecan and pumpkin no longer rule the Thanksgiving pie scene. This dreamy s’mores pie has a graham cracker crust with Callebaut milk chocolate ganache and a brûléed marshmallow fluff topping.

$42; butterandscotch.com

Achatz Handmade Pie Co.

Photo © Achatz Handmade Pie Co.

Run by cousins of chef Grant Achatz, the Achatz pie company was built off family pie recipes handed down from generation to generation. Achatz is especially known for its fruit pies, which feature cherries, apples and berries from local Michigan farms.

From $54; achatzpies.com.

Cutie Pies

Photo © Courtesy of Cutie Pies

Baker Alice Cronin crafts intricate lattice decorations on her designer pies. Try the Red Berry pie for the holidays: a blend of raspberries, strawberries and red currants.

From $35; cutiepiesnyc.com.

Chocolate Chip Pie; Tate’s Bake Shop

Photo © Alexandra Rowley

A cross between a chocolate chip cookie, a brownie and fudge, all encased in a buttery pie crust. Yes, please. $24; tatesbakeshop.com.

Cherry Crumb Pie; Grand Traverse Pie Company

Photo © Grand Traverse Pie Company

This Michigan pie company marries local Montmorency cherries with a buttery crumb topping.

From $32.99; gtpie.com

Pecan Pie; Sweetie Pies

Photo © Courtesy of Sweetie Pies Bakery

One of our favorite pie spots, this adorable Napa bakery makes a pretty mean pecan pie. Be sure to add a few of the flaky cinnamon–sugar morning buns to your order, too.

$69 (including free shipping); goldbelly.com.

Sour Cream Apple Walnut Pie; Little Pie Company

Photo © Sasha Gitin

After a bite of this pie, the standard apple variety just won’t cut it anymore. Thinly sliced Granny Smith apples are layered with rich, tangy sour cream and topped with a spiced walnut streusel.

$65 (including free shipping), goldbelly.com

Pumpecapple Piecake; Three Brothers Bakery

Photo © Three Brothers Bakery

The ultimate Thanksgiving dessert for the indecisive! This three-layer, 11-inch-tall, 23.5 pound mash-up cake encompasses a pumpkin, apple and pecan pie. $250; 3brothersbakery.com.

Two Fat Cats Bakery

Photo © Courtesy of Two Fat Cats Bakery

This small Portland, Maine, bakery uses a combination of butter and shortening for the ideal flaky crust. Order the seasonal Bourbon Pecan or the famous Maine Blueberry.

From $24; twofatcatsbakery.com.

Salty Honey Walnut Pie; Three Babes Bakeshop

Photo © Colin Price Photography

Break from pecans and try this toasty walnut pie that is finished with rich honey and a sprinkle of fleur de sel. Original and truly addictive! $40; three-babes-bakeshop.com.

5 Layer Chocolate Pie; Betty’s Pies

Photo © Betty's Pies

No drive along the north shore of Minnesota is complete without a quick stop for pie at Betty’s. Old-school pies of every imaginable flavor are available, but I highly recommend this over-the-top five-layer chocolate one. Bonus for Midwesterners: free shipping to anyone in Minnesota or Wisconsin!

$24.95; bettyspies.com.

Levee High Caramel Pecan Apple Pie; Blue Owl Bakery

Photo © The Blue Owl

This centerpiece pie was chosen as one of Oprah’s Favorite Things (and if Oprah likes it, you know it’s good). Golden Delicious apples are piled high and then topped with another pie crust and a coating of pecan caramel.

$109; goldbelly.com

Marionberry Pie; Willamette Valley Pie Company

Photo © Willamette Valley Pie Company

Oregonians take their marionberries pretty seriously. While the season is short, Willamette Valley Pie Company stocks up on these plump, sweet berries to offer this magnificent pie year-round. If you’re a bit of a Thanksgiving traditionalist, grab one marionberry and one of the silky pumpkin chiffon pies. $39 for two 9-inch pies; wvpie.com.

Black Bottom Pecan Pie and Caramel Pumpkin Pie; Ovenly

Photo © Pie Kitchen

For Thanksgiving 2019, the Brooklyn-based bakery collaborated with superstar baker Erin McDowell to create two new pies, which will be sold exclusively at Ovenly's four locations and online. Reader, we tried them and they’re both delicious. The first is a Black Bottom Pecan Pie with a rich chocolatey bottom layer and crunchy toasted pecans; the Caramel Pumpkin Pie, on the other hand, is very spice-forward, creamy with swirls of caramel laced throughout. You’ll be hard-pressed to pick which one to order, so you might as well get both.

$59 (including free shipping); ovenly.com

Sour Cherry and Pecan Pie: Bubby's

Mikey Pozirak

The downtown New York dining destination will take online mail orders for its iconic pies—currently, Sour Cherry and Apple Whiskey Crumble are available for shipping.

$65; bubbys.com

Brown Bag Apple Pie; The Elegant Farmer

Courtesy of Goldbelly

We consider The Elegant Farmer, based in Wisconsin, to have one of the best apple pies in America, and it’s a best-seller on Goldbelly, too. The pie is baked in a paper bag (hence the name), resulting in a browned, caramelized crust.

$49.95; goldbelly.com.

Apple Butter Custard Pie; Sister Pie

Courtesy of Sister Pie

At Sister Pie in Detroit, the dough is made by hand daily, and pie flavors range from Salted Maple to Sweet Potato Marshmallow. Our pick is the Apple Butter Custard, made with homemade apple butter, cream, sliced Michigan apples, and spice. The pièce de résistance? The sprinkling of cinnamon-sugar on top.

$30; sisterpie.com

Petee's Pie Company

Courtesy of Goldbelly

You can’t go wrong with any of the pies from this New York institution—but if we had to pick, we’d recommend the chess pies. On Goldbelly, you can pick from Lemon Chess Little Pie, Salty Chocolate Chess Little Pie, Toasted Almond Chess Little Pie, and more.

From $49 (including free shipping); goldbelly.com

Dark Chocolate Cherry Crumble Pie; Justice of the Pies

Courtesy of Justice of the Pies

At Justice of the Pies in Chicago, Maya-Camille Broussard offers a Dark Chocolate Cherry Crumble Pie, made with Michigan Cherries and topped with a brown sugar-oat crumble and chocolate fudge sauce.

$40; heycutiepies.com

