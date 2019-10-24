The 21 Best Pies to Order for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving isn’t complete without pie—you need something sweet to counterbalance the gravy-laden mashed potatoes, turkey, and stuffing from previous courses. However, we also understand that you might not feel up to making dessert from scratch after a marathon of cooking, which is why we’re giving you full permission to order pie online. Bakeries and dessert shops from all over the country can send you their best, from Milk Bar’s famous Milk Bar Pie (you won’t be able to resist the crispy oat cookie crust) to Kermit’s Key West Key Lime Shoppe all the way in Florida, which, as you can guess, serves a mean key lime pie. We’ve included some of our favorites in this roundup—all you have to do is pick which one (or two) you want to serve. —Julia Heffelfinger and Bridget Hallinan