Michelin-starred chef Joël Robuchon is famous worldwide for his supersilky, superrich, superlight and buttery mashed potatoes. This is Anthony Bourdain’s version of those potatoes. This is not how the great chef Joël Robuchon makes his mashed potatoes. I have heard how from cooks who have worked for him, but they swore me to secrecy. If I told you, I’d have to kill you. What I do know for sure is there’s a lot of butter in them—and that the way Robuchon actually makes them is too hard and too complicated for you (or me) to do sensibly at home. But this will approximate—roughly—the kind of buttery, ethereal suspension that dreams (and Joël Robuchon’s mashed potatoes) are made of.