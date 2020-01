18 Essential Super Bowl Appetizers to Make This Weekend

No matter which teams are playing or which artists appear at the halftime show, we’d argue that the biggest star of the Big Game is the appetizers. Every Super Bowl party is an opportunity to make a full meal out of little bites, and often the best varieties of bites out there: think pigs in a blanket, vegetable dips and crudité platters, and spicy, saucy chicken wings . Get inspired and set up the best Super Bowl appetizer spread ever.