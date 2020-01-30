18 Essential Super Bowl Appetizers to Make This Weekend
Cool Ranch Kale Dip
Elevate the usual ranch dip with kale, labneh, and buttermilk.
Bacon-Wrapped Dates
Another classic at any big gathering, these poppable appetizers are fast to make and even easier to devour. Add in a drizzle of honey if you want a pop of sweetness with the bacon.
Stuffed Jalapeños
Cheesy, perfect with a cold beer, and vegetarian friendly, these jalapenos belong at all game day parties.
Rosemary and Sea Salt Popcorn
A little fresh rosemary and sea salt make freshly popped popcorn the ultimate snack between drives (or commercials, depending on your priorities).
Grilled Rockamole
Shake up your usual guac routine with grilled avocados. (You can also make it ahead and store it overnight).
Muffuletta Calzone
Sure, a giant sub sandwich might hit the spot but why not upgrade to this toasty muffaletta calzone? Slice it into sections for the perfect finger food for a hungry crowd.
Tiki Snack Mix
This irresistible mix of soy-and-honey-glazed peanuts, bacon, and chewy pineapple is a savory pleasure to munch on.
Bayless's Queso Fundido al Tequila
This simple, 20-minute dip of melted cheese flavored with tomatoes, chiles, onion and a hit of tequila will delight any dip fanatics at the party.
Tater Tot Casserole
The secret to this casserole is the layer of creamed spinach in the middle. We don’t know of anyone who would turn down a tater tot.
Buttermilk Cornbread
Easy to snack on and perfect for add-ins like herbs, cheese or even meat, this classic cornbread is a perfect addition to a big appetizer smorgasbord.
Classic Deviled Eggs
The traditional recipe for some guest’s favorite appetizer.
Spring Onion and Salami Sheet-Pan Pizza
Another crowd-pleaser, pizza is easy to section into bite-sized sticks or square slices for easy access.
Jalapeño Chicken Wings
Spicy and addicting, these chicken wings have an extra kick, thanks to pickled jalapeños and a healthy dose of hot sauce.
Philly Cheesesteak Queso
F&W’s Justin Chapple combines combines provolone and white American cheeses to form a gooey base for sautéed peppers, onions and thinly sliced rib-eye steak. Justin recommends serving this dip with toasted slices of hoagie rolls.
German Soft Pretzel Sticks
Eat these slightly sweet, chewy, dark pretzel sticks plain, with mustard, or as chef Grant Achatz suggests: ranch dressing.
Crisp and Lacy Onion Rings
These are some of the laciest, crunchiest onion rings you’ll ever taste, and the batter is equally good on all kinds of fried foods.
Chicken Wings with Angry Sauce
This Korean-inspired recipe is fiery and a little bit sweet. Co-owner Lisa Shin of Wing Wings in San Francisco also uses the versatile sauce as a marinade for pork and as a dip for cucumber spears.
Hogs in a Blanket
This fun, high-brow take on pigs in a blanket swaps spicy andouille sausage for the hot dogs, with sweet mustard chutney as a condiment.