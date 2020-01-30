18 Essential Super Bowl Appetizers to Make This Weekend

By Megan Soll
Updated January 29, 2020
No matter which teams are playing or which artists appear at the halftime show, we’d argue that the biggest star of the Big Game is the appetizers. Every Super Bowl party is an opportunity to make a full meal out of little bites, and often the best varieties of bites out there: think pigs in a blanket, vegetable dips and crudité platters, and spicy, saucy chicken wings. Get inspired and set up the best Super Bowl appetizer spread ever.
Cool Ranch Kale Dip

Christina Holmes
Elevate the usual ranch dip with kale, labneh, and buttermilk.

Bacon-Wrapped Dates

Abby Hocking
Another classic at any big gathering, these poppable appetizers are fast to make and even easier to devour. Add in a drizzle of honey if you want a pop of sweetness with the bacon.

Stuffed Jalapeños

Cheesy, perfect with a cold beer, and vegetarian friendly, these jalapenos belong at all game day parties.

Rosemary and Sea Salt Popcorn

A little fresh rosemary and sea salt make freshly popped popcorn the ultimate snack between drives (or commercials, depending on your priorities).

Grilled Rockamole 

Douglas Friedman
Shake up your usual guac routine with grilled avocados. (You can also make it ahead and store it overnight).

Muffuletta Calzone

Christina Holmes
Sure, a giant sub sandwich might hit the spot but why not upgrade to this toasty muffaletta calzone? Slice it into sections for the perfect finger food for a hungry crowd.

Tiki Snack Mix

Greg DuPree
This irresistible mix of soy-and-honey-glazed peanuts, bacon, and chewy pineapple is a savory pleasure to munch on.

Bayless's Queso Fundido al Tequila

This simple, 20-minute dip of melted cheese flavored with tomatoes, chiles, onion and a hit of tequila will delight any dip fanatics at the party.

Tater Tot Casserole

The secret to this casserole is the layer of creamed spinach in the middle. We don’t know of anyone who would turn down a tater tot.

Buttermilk Cornbread

Victor Protasio
Easy to snack on and perfect for add-ins like herbs, cheese or even meat, this classic cornbread is a perfect addition to a big appetizer smorgasbord.

Classic Deviled Eggs

The traditional recipe for some guest’s favorite appetizer.

Spring Onion and Salami Sheet-Pan Pizza

Greg DuPree
Another crowd-pleaser, pizza is easy to section into bite-sized sticks or square slices for easy access.

Jalapeño Chicken Wings

Spicy and addicting, these chicken wings have an extra kick, thanks to pickled jalapeños and a healthy dose of hot sauce. 

Philly Cheesesteak Queso

Abby Hocking
F&W’s Justin Chapple combines combines provolone and white American cheeses to form a gooey base for sautéed peppers, onions and thinly sliced rib-eye steak. Justin recommends serving this dip with toasted slices of hoagie rolls.

German Soft Pretzel Sticks

Eat these slightly sweet, chewy, dark pretzel sticks plain, with mustard, or as chef Grant Achatz suggests: ranch dressing.

Crisp and Lacy Onion Rings

These are some of the laciest, crunchiest onion rings you’ll ever taste, and the batter is equally good on all kinds of fried foods.

Chicken Wings with Angry Sauce

This Korean-inspired recipe is fiery and a little bit sweet. Co-owner Lisa Shin of Wing Wings in San Francisco also uses the versatile sauce as a marinade for pork and as a dip for cucumber spears.

Hogs in a Blanket

© Chris Court
This fun, high-brow take on pigs in a blanket swaps spicy andouille sausage for the hot dogs, with sweet mustard chutney as a condiment.

