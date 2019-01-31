18 Super Bowl Party Supplies from Amazon: Your Last-Minute Shopping List

Super Bowl LIII is nearly here, which means the pantheon of delicious snacks, casseroles, meats and desserts is imminent. If you’re scrambling to get things in order for your favorite football-watching dishes and drinks, Amazon is here to help. Use your Prime account for two-day or even next day delivery for all your football party supplies. No gathering is complete without an amazing snack spread, from charcuterie boards to raclette sets. Keep your drinks cool and ice on hand with a large wine cooler or doubled walled ice bucket. Use football themed plastic cups, or order reusable versions with eco-friendly washable straws.

Order any of these items by the end of the day on February 1 (or 2 if you can opt for 1-day shipping) to get them by game time. Put on your team colors and read on for all the last-minute options to make your Super Bowl party memorable.

OXO Freezer-to-Oven Safe Baking Dish with Lid, 9 x 13, $19 at amazon.com

Food Serving Bowl Set, $19 at amazon.com

2 Gallon Glass Beverage Dispenser, $24 at amazon.com

Serving Tray with Handle, $30 at amazon.com

Cheese serving board, $48 at amazon.com

Game Day Plastic Cups, $17 at amazon.com

Optix Break-resistant 20-ounce Plastic Tumblers, $17 at amazon.com

Tablecraft Wine Cooler, Bucket, $27 at amazon.com

Reusable Glass Drinking Straws, $8 at amazon.com

12-Piece Newport Unbreakable Plastic Tumbler, $15 at amazon.com

Pyrex Glass Mixing Bowl Set, $50 at amazon.com

Bamboo Lightweight Serving Bowls, $22 at amazon.com

OXO Good Grips Double Wall Ice Bucket, $30 at amazon.com

Reusable Long Plastic Straws, BPA-Free, $7 at amazon.com

Jaybees Roasted Salted Deluxe Mixed Nuts, $14 at amazon.com

Frito-Lay Fun Times Mix Variety Pack, $16 at amazon.com

Utz Sourdough Nuggets Pretzels Barrel, $8 at amazon.com

Frank's RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce, Pack of 2, $12 at amazon.com