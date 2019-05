30 Recipes to Make in June

With Memorial Day behind us, June is here—and so is the official start of summer. In our universe, that means seafood grilled to a perfect char, fruity and herby cocktails whipped up to enjoy on the porch, and homemade ice cream to cool you down after a long day in the sun. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up 30 recipes (one for each day) to help you get through the month, whether you’re into hot-smoked salmon or want to create the burger to end all burgers for your next cookout. Check out all of our top picks below.