31 Recipes to Make in January

This January, take comfort food—cooking and eating—back to basics. These 31 dishes cover all of the bases—from healthy salads and warming soups to slow-cooked meats and sugary breakfast treats.

More
Nina Friend
1 of 31 Christopher Testani

Roasted Mushroom and Vermouth Risotto  

This earthy risotto is easy to whip up on a weeknight, but also works well as an appetizer or side dish for a more elaborate weekend meal.

Get the recipe
Advertisement
2 of 31 Christopher Testani

Spicy Kimchi Tofu Stew 

Whether to soothe a cold or curb your taste for lots of heat, this spicy kimchi tofu stew will have you sweating at first slurp.

Get the recipe
3 of 31 Kristin Teig

Apple-Rose Cake 

This striking apple-rose cake comes from chef Cortney Burns’s newest restaurant project, LOOM.

Get the Recipe
Advertisement
4 of 31 Greg DuPree

Burmese Samusa Soup 

We’re not about to knock your trusty chicken soup recipe, but why not cook out of the box and try this Burmese samusa soup, instead?

Get the Recipe
Advertisement
5 of 31 Greg DuPree

Collard Greens Ramen 

Now this is a soup worth making this January. It’s warming, unique, and packed with flavor.

Get the Recipe
Advertisement
6 of 31 Christopher Testani

Warm Sausage and Lentil Salad  

Don’t be put off by the long list of ingredients in this salad recipe. Chances are you already have many of them in your pantry, and the others are easy to find.

Get the recipe
Advertisement
7 of 31 © Marcus Nilsson

Creamed Spinach–Stuffed Filet Roast 

If you’re searching for a fun cooking project this month, look no further than this super tender filet roast stuffed with creamed spinach.

Get the Recipe
Advertisement
8 of 31 © Marcus Nilsson

Garlicky Spaghetti with Mixed Greens 

There’s kale in this (super garlicky, very flavorful, easy to make) pasta, so at least it’s kind of healthy!

Get the Recipe
Advertisement
9 of 31 © Marcus Nilsson

Pork Ribs Vindaloo 

With his pork ribs vindaloo, chef Floyd Cardoz melds a classic American dish with flavors from his Indian heritage.

Get the Recipe
Advertisement
10 of 31 Peter Frank Edwards

Yogurt Panna Cotta with Marmalade and Olive Oil 

This yogurt panna cotta is light and tangy with just the right amount of sweet to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Get the Recipe
Advertisement
11 of 31 © John Kernick

Soba Noodles with Poached Egg 

Although this easy soba noodle recipe is intended to be made for breakfast, it’s just as delicious for lunch or dinner.

Get the Recipe
Advertisement
12 of 31 Jennifer Causey

Squash, Apricot, and Pear Oatsies 

Food & Wine Restaurant Editor Jordana Rothman loves topping gently-cooked rolled oats with winter produce, making sure to balance the sweet and the savory.

Get the Recipe
Advertisement
13 of 31 Greg DuPree

Smoked Brisket Noodle Soup

If you’re a meat-eater who likes chicken noodle soup, you’re going to love this brisket-focused take on the classic.

Get the Recipes
Advertisement
14 of 31 Jennifer Causey

Sesame Halvah Tea Cake 

Between the crumbled halvah and the whole sesame seeds, pastry chef Tzurit Or doubles down on nutty flavor in her light and airy tea cake.

Get the Recipe
Advertisement
15 of 31 Victor Protasio

Persimmons, Pomegranate, and Purslane with Pepitas 

Chef Suzanne Goin’s wintery persimmon salad has the perfect balance of sweet and tart.

Get the Recipe
Advertisement
16 of 31 © Marcus Nilsson

Double-Lemon Scones 

Brighten up your weekend brunch with these lemon poppyseed scones from Food & Wine Culinary Director Justin Chapple.

Get the Recipe
Advertisement
17 of 31 © John Kernick

Harissa White Bean Stew with Turmeric Yogurt 

This hearty vegetarian stew is perfect for a cold January night.

Get the Recipe
Advertisement
18 of 31 © Marcus Nilsson

Fried Tandoori Chicken

With the texture of classic fried chicken and the flavors of tandoori chicken, this recipe yields a match made in heaven.

Get the Recipe
Advertisement
19 of 31 Christopher Testani

Banana Sticky Toffee Pudding

In this version of sticky toffee pudding, the sweetness of the dates and brown sugar are complemented perfectly by overripe bananas and unsweetened whipped cream.

Get the recipe
Advertisement
20 of 31 © John Kernick

Rolled Japanese Omelet 

Show off a little by inviting friends over for brunch and making tamagoyaki, also known as a rolled omelet.

Get the Recipe
Advertisement
21 of 31 © John Kernick

Farro-and-Sausage Parmigiano 

This fun take on eggplant parm can go lots of different ways. You can make one big version in a giant skillet, or lots of individual ones in mini skillets.

Get the Recipe
Advertisement
22 of 31 © Con Poulos

Chocolate Babka

For the ultimate snow day baking challenge, try pastry chef Melissa Weller’s chocolate babka. It won’t disappoint.

Get the Recipe
Advertisement
23 of 31 © Con Poulos

Beet Poke with Avocado-Wasabi Mash

There are tons of flavors at play in this recipe, from beets and oranges to seaweed and wasabi.

Get the Recipe
Advertisement
24 of 31 © Con Poulos

Swordfish with Romesco Sauce

For when you want to eat something clean but don’t want to compromise on taste, go with this spicy swordfish.

Get the Recipe
Advertisement
25 of 31 © Con Poulos

Blood Orange Soufflés

These striking blood orange soufflés are the ultimate way to impress dinner party guests.

Get the Recipe
Advertisement
26 of 31 © John Kernick

Roasted Mushrooms with Red Wine Butter

Roasted mushrooms are great with a little bit of olive oil, salt, and pepper, but they’re way better the Geoffrey Zakarian way: tossed in red wine-infused butter.

Get the Recipe
Advertisement
27 of 31 CON POULOS

Roast Chicken with Salsa Verde and Roasted Lemons

This crisp and juicy roast chicken from star chef Jonathan Waxman of NYC’s Jams is perfect with his chunky seven-herb salsa verde.

Get the Recipe
Advertisement
28 of 31

Baked Onions with Fennel Bread Crumbs

Chef Nancy Silverton’s baked onions can be whatever you want them to be, whether a side to some kind of slow-cooked meat or the star of the show, served as a vegetarian main course.

Get the Recipe
Advertisement
29 of 31 © John Kernick

Braised Short Ribs with Root Vegetable Mash

Don’t have a fireplace? Warm your hands on a plate of these red wine-braised short ribs instead.

Get the Recipe
Advertisement
30 of 31

Lamb Chops with Frizzled Herbs

The frizzled herb technique in this recipe can be used with any kind of meat, and is great with vegetables, too.

Get the Recipe
Advertisement
31 of 31 Con Poulos

Sweet Potato–Salted Pecan Sticky Buns 

These delectable pecan sticky buns are perfect for a Sunday brunch at home. The sweet potatoes give them a rich orange hue.

Get the Recipe

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up