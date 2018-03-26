A Last Minute Shopping Guide for Your Passover Seder (Plus All the Recipes You Need)

Passover starts Friday, March 30, and if you're hosting a Seder, you'd better be ready with a Seder plate, matzo and wine—plenty of wine. Still need to assemble a few items? Don't panic. Whether you're hosting a seder or attending one and want to bring along a gift, we've got you covered with an assortment of key items, and where to find them last minute.

Not only that, but we've also got all the Passover recipes you could ever want, from easy recipes to make for the big feast to kosher recipes for the week after. Want to make lamb for your Passover Seder? We've got options (eight, to be exact). Looking to bring your A-Game this year? Follow Gail Simmons's lead and check out her favorite Passover fare. Only care about the sweet stuff? Here's a list of excellent Passover desserts. With all this inspiration, you'll even get a head start on next year.

Matzo

No Seder meal is complete without Matzo, and this box of 18 pieces is perfect for family-sized meals as well as larger gatherings. Of course, you can also make your own matzo. And if you end up with extra crackers, these recipes will help you use them up over Passover.

Seder plates

They might not win points on the design front, but Seder plates are essential. This blue-and-white ceramic dish, or this vintage-inspired one with pictures of the food you’ll place on the plate—including lettuce, eggs, and bitter herbs—aren't the worst we've ever seen. But however you feel about their appearance, here's your guide for compiling the best-ever Seder plate.

Matzo Ball Soup

Matzo ball soup is another staple of any Passover meal. But if you don’t have the time to make your own soup from scratch, we understand. Consider ordering from the infamous Katz’s Deli or Schmaltz, which will send ready-made soup straight to your front door. Or, order Manischewitz's matzo ball soup mix.

Everything Else

If you have a sweet tooth, check out Zabar's Passover Holiday Crate, which is filled with kosher treats such as Schick's honey cake and Bartons dark chocolate almond bark, plus so much more.

Or place a customized order at Russ & Daughters, which will ship everything from kosher almond kisses to salmon and whifefish Gefilte fish—a great alternative to the classically controversial jarred stuff.

And while Breads Bakery might not sound like the right destination for Passover goods, rest assured that this NYC bakery is just as fit for Passover as it is for any other occasion. Look no further for coconut macaroons and pizza brei.