An icebox cake has to be one of our favorite no-bake desserts. They’re as delicious as they are easy to make, and those layers are pretty beautiful, too. Here, we swapped the traditional cookies for matzos soaked in a little milk. The soak helps the matzo really bond with each layer of ice cream, and keeps it from staying too crunchy. It’s a very flexible recipe, so have fun with it. Below are our guidelines.

Line a 9-by-4 inch loaf pan with foil, allowing 2 inches of overhang. Spread 1 cup of softened ice cream in the bottom of the pan. Soak a piece of matzo in milk for 30 seconds and then arrange on the ice cream, breaking the matzo to fit snugly. Repeat the layering with more ice cream and milk-soaked matzo until you reach the top of the pan, ending with a layer of ice cream. Cover with plastic and freeze for at least 4 hours or overnight. Remove the plastic and, using the foil, lift the cake out of the pan. Invert it onto a work surface and peel off the foil, then cut into slices and serve.