7 Make-Ahead Snacks for an Olympics Party

August 04, 2016

Are you ready for the start of the Rio Olympics?  Here, seven fantastic make-ahead snacks for an epic Olympics viewing party. 

1. Sausage-Stuffed Brazilian Cheese Breads 

© Phoebe Lapine

Pao de queijo is a traditional Brazilian cheese bread made from sour tapioca flour. If you can't find the sour version, you can substitute regular tapioca flour. This recipes includes browned pork sausage that's mixed into the rolls.

2. Feta-Filled Arepas 

Chef Peter Berley's sophisticated take on arepas (corn cakes) features tangy feta cheese. 

3. Banana Cake  

Simple cakes like this one are a popular treat in Brazil. 

4. Brigadeiro 

These Brazilian sweets are a cinch to make and can be rolled in anything from chocolate sprinkles to shredded coconut.

5. Brazilian Chia Pudding Cups with Açai and Coconut Yogurt 

© Phoebe Lapine

Chia pudding gets a Brazilian twist with frozen açai and toasted coconut. Keep the elements separate and assemble them when you're ready to eat.

6. Chile-Cheese Yucca Chips  

Yucca, sometimes called cassava, is a starchy root that grows in very warm climates and makes super crunchy chips.

7. Beef-and-Onion Empanadas

A mixture of ground beef, smoked paprika, green olives and cumin fills these tasty empanadas. 

