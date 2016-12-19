Not Your Bubbe’s Latkes

Each Hanukkah, your bubbe has made a traditional potato latke recipe that’s been passed down for generations and generations. This Hanukkah, add a twist to the traditional and try these unconventional but delicious latkes for the festival of lights. You won’t regret it.

Here, six latke recipes that will make your bubbe call you a mashugana.

This oversized latke is topped with yogurt, herbs and a spice paste called l’ekama. The hot latke paired with the cold yogurt and intense spices and fresh parsley makes for a winning dish.

This latke is as oversized as it is delicious. We ain’t afraid of no chokes.

These latkes think they’re better than you. Celery root is a fancy vegetable that elevates the average potato.

Sweet beet and herbacious thyme give your traditional latkes a boost of flavor.

Curveball: These latkes aren’t made with potatoes at all. Luckily, butternut squash is starchy enough to fry perfectly.

Bring your Hanukkah party to the next level with latkes like you've never had before.

Spicy and sweet come together for these Asian-inspired latkes.



