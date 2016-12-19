Not Your Bubbe’s Latkes

This oversized latke is topped with yogurt, herbs and a spice paste called l’ekama. The hot latke paired with the cold yogurt and intense spices and fresh parsley makes for a winning dish.

No offense to Bubbe, but…

Morgan Goldberg
December 19, 2016

Each Hanukkah, your bubbe has made a traditional potato latke recipe that’s been passed down for generations and generations. This Hanukkah, add a twist to the traditional and try these unconventional but delicious latkes for the festival of lights. You won’t regret it.

Here, six latke recipes that will make your bubbe call you a mashugana.

1. Giant Jerusalem Artichoke Latkes

This latke is as oversized as it is delicious. We ain’t afraid of no chokes.

2. Celery Root-Potato Pancakes with Green Apple Sour Cream

These latkes think they’re better than you. Celery root is a fancy vegetable that elevates the average potato.

3. Beet-and-Potato Latkes with Thyme

Sweet beet and herbacious thyme give your traditional latkes a boost of flavor.

4. Butternut Squash Latkes with Chive Sour Cream

Curveball: These latkes aren’t made with potatoes at all. Luckily, butternut squash is starchy enough to fry perfectly.

5. Zucchini Latkes with Red Pepper Jelly and Smoked Trout

Bring your Hanukkah party to the next level with latkes like you've never had before.

6. Sweet Potato Latkes with Wasabi and Wasabi Tobiko

Spicy and sweet come together for these Asian-inspired latkes.

