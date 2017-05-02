9 Edible Flower Recipes for Mother’s Day

Shower your mom with flowers this Mother’s Day by making her meals with edible petals and leaves. From breakfast to cocktail hour, these recipes beautifully, and deliciously, incorporate edible flowers.

© John Kernick

Scatter these across your favorite French Toast or Waffles to bring a little elegance to Mom’s breakfast in bed.

There’s nothing like homemade bread. The yeasty scent fills the whole house, and this version, with soft lavender and toasty walnuts, bakes up a beautiful light purple color.

© Kyoko Fierro

Spread some of this delicious butter on that homemade Walnut Lavender bread you just made, or on top of Pancakes to give them a floral touch.

Elegant, easy, and delicious, these stuffed squash blossoms are a beautiful appetizer for dinner or a rich bite for a breakfast-in-bed spread.

© John Kernick

A bouquet in a bowl, these mussels have a floral twist that’s as flavorful as it is stunning.

This delicious, fragrant lamb is served with a sweet-and-sour shallot jam made from dates, honey and apple cider vinegar. © Paul Costello

A beautiful spring dinner, this roast leg of lamb is flavored with classic rosemary and some unexpected but beautiful lavender.

Bring out the floral sweetness of peaches with a touch of lavender in this homey and delicious cobbler.

© John Kernick

For moms with a sweet tooth, these homemade marshmallows are pillowy, soft and lightly flavored with rose water.

© PETRINA TINSLAY

Cheers! Stir or shake up a martini and garnish with edible rose petals to toast to mom.