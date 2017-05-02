9 Edible Flower Recipes for Mother’s Day

Go beyond the bouquet with these floral treats.

Shower your mom with flowers this Mother’s Day by making her meals with edible petals and leaves. From breakfast to cocktail hour, these recipes beautifully, and deliciously, incorporate edible flowers.

 

Candied Rose Petals

Scatter these across your favorite French Toast or Waffles to bring a little elegance to Mom’s breakfast in bed.

 

Walnut Lavender Bread

There’s nothing like homemade bread. The yeasty scent fills the whole house, and this version, with soft lavender and toasty walnuts, bakes up a beautiful light purple color.

 

Edible Flower Butter

Spread some of this delicious butter on that homemade Walnut Lavender bread you just made, or on top of Pancakes to give them a floral touch.

 

Squash Blossoms with Pimento Ricotta

Elegant, easy, and delicious, these stuffed squash blossoms are a beautiful appetizer for dinner or a rich bite for a breakfast-in-bed spread.

 

Mussels in Nasturtium Broth

A bouquet in a bowl, these mussels have a floral twist that’s as flavorful as it is stunning. 

 

Roast Leg of Lamb with Rosemary and Lavender

A beautiful spring dinner, this roast leg of lamb is flavored with classic rosemary and some unexpected but beautiful lavender.

 

Peach Lavender Cobbler

Bring out the floral sweetness of peaches with a touch of lavender in this homey and delicious cobbler.

 

Rose Water Marshmallows

For moms with a sweet tooth, these homemade marshmallows are pillowy, soft and lightly flavored with rose water.

 

Rose Martinis

Cheers! Stir or shake up a martini and garnish with edible rose petals to toast to mom.

