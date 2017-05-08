10 Last-Minute Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Moms Who Love Cooking and Eating

It's T-5 days until Mother's Day 2017, but there's still plenty of time to order the perfect gift for overnight delivery (thank goodness for the internet!). Here are some of our picks for fail-proof Mother's Day presents—all available on quick shipping and handling turnaround.

Celebrate mom with everything you've got—here's our Ultimate Mother's Day Guide.

For moms who take great pride in the cookware they use in the kitchen, consider this beautiful Le Creuset Signature Iron Handle Skillet ($164) that's available in a variety of colors. We like hibiscus (pink).

Moms who love customized coffees will love this DeLonghi America Nescafe Dolce Gusto Genio 2 Espresso and Cappuccino Machine ($130), which brews and endless number of varieties and creations.

Did you grow up with a mom who has a green thumb? She'll appreciate this Miracle-Gro AeroGarden ($70) in the colder months.

I don't know any moms who aren't into fresh-squeezed fruit and vegetable juice. I dunno, maybe that's just a broad, sweeping generalization, but seriously, can you think of any moms who don't love fresh-squeezed juice? This Breville "The Juice Fountain" ($143) would be a stunning and useful addition to any kitchen counter.

If your mom loves wine and appreciates a clever gadget, consider getting her this Oster Rechargeable and Cordless Wine Opener ($30), which comes with a chiller and can open up to 30 bottles of wine at the touch of a button on each full charge. Fancy.

Why opt for buying mom a single-serving Ninja blender when you can get the whole she-bang. The Ninja Nutri Bowl Duo with Auto-iQ Boost ($91) makes all the nutritious whole-food drinks and snacks you'd expect from a blender and food processor, all rolled into one intuitive package.

Maybe you've heard of the June Intelligent Oven ($1,495), the newest, smartest cooking gadget on the market—it has more than 50 cooking programs and "knows" what you're making, so there's virtually no way to overcook or undercook a meal, even when you're busy multi-tasking. Check out the June Oven website and consider blowing your mom's mind this Mother's Day.

If all else fails, you can always send your mom a beautiful bunch of lilies to brighten up any room—including the kitchen! This Benchmark Bouquets 8 Stem Stargazer Lily Bunch ($37), comes with a vase and can be delivered in two days, Amazon Prime-style.

Maybe your mom needs a new toaster (seriously, think about it, your mom probably needs a new toaster). Consider buying her one of these super-pretty ones from Smeg—the Smeg 2-Slice Toaster ($150) comes in a whole variety of pretty retro-inspired colors (we like this seafoam green one).

And if you're really at your wit's end, you can always resort to the most fail-proof Mother's Day gift of all: framed photos of the family. This Wind and Sea Magnetic Picture Collage Frame ($12) comes in a two-pack and is magnetic, so sticks to the refrigerator.