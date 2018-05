New Yorkers can easily take the train to the City of Brotherly Love for an authentic Philly cheesesteak, top-notch vegan food or a tour of the country’s oldest continuously-operating indoor farmer’s market, but visit Memorial Day weekend for a host of fun outdoor events. Spend an afternoon lounging in a hammock at Spruce Street Harbor Park, the city’s seasonal “beach” overlooking the Delaware River, and only move for snacks from local favorites like Federal Donuts and Franklin Fountain ice cream.

Also on the water, the traveling beer garden Parks on Tap will be in South Philadelphia’s FDR Park Boathouse, decked with twinkling lights and serving local beers, wine and snacks. Located in Franklin Square, the Chinese Lantern Festival will also be going on during the holiday weekend, featuring 29 giant lantern displays, including a 200-foot, illuminated Chinese dragon. Among the dining options is Square Burger, home to the Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets infused “Cake Shake.” Stay at the centrally-located Rittenhouse Hotel, and take advantage of their Spring Retreat package, with a $100 hotel credit you can use for al fresco afternoon tea or cocktails in their Library Bar