20 Vegetarian Memorial Day Recipes You'll Want to Make All Summer

Memorial Day weekend may be the celebratory moment you’ve been waiting for to fire up the grill, but it doesn’t have to be all about hot dogs and burgers. Summer’s unofficial kickoff also happens to be the perfect time to celebrate all the great produce that’s gracing the farmers market these days. Whether you’re looking for a vegetable-driven main or a fresh and fulfilling side, we’ve got a slew of great vegetarian recipes to serve this Memorial Day.