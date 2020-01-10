Memorial Day

20 Vegetarian Memorial Day Recipes You'll Want to Make All Summer

Memorial Day weekend may be the celebratory moment you’ve been waiting for to fire up the grill, but it doesn’t have to be all about hot dogs and burgers. Summer’s unofficial kickoff also happens to be the perfect time to celebrate all the great produce that’s gracing the farmers market these days. Whether you’re looking for a vegetable-driven main or a fresh and fulfilling side, we’ve got a slew of great vegetarian recipes to serve this Memorial Day.
Inside Sofia Vergara's Delicious, Star-Studded Memorial Day Bash

How to throw a backyard party, just like the Modern Family star did.
20 Memorial Day Weekend Getaways and Day Trips Across the Country

Memorial Day weekend is fast approaching, and with all the drama surrounding airline travel lately, consider planning a road trip. Spend a day or weekend exploring new restaurants, festivals and tours in a nearby town or city—even if you’ve already been before. Whether you have a Saturday or a three-day weekend to spare, here are some ideas for food-focused adventures to celebrate the symbolic start of summer. —Regan Stephens
Ultimate Memorial Day Guide

Ultimate Memorial Day Guide

Memorial Day weekend is summer’s unofficial kickoff—the year’s first big opportunity for drinking and grilling and being merry. Celebrate with the best recipes, cocktails and tips F&W has to offer.
11 Best Pitcher Drinks for Memorial Day

From sangria studded with grilled-fruit to refreshing cucumber margaritas, here are 11 terrific pitcher drinks to make this Memorial Day.
7 Ways to Eat More Watermelon on Memorial Day

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer, and nothing says summer like watermelon. Get creative with these seven amazing watermelon recipes.
10 Best-Ever Burgers for Memorial Day

With Memorial Day around the corner, it’s time to start grilling. Here are 10 juicy, delicious burger recipes to celebrate the unofficial start of summer.
9 Grilled Seafood Recipes for Memorial Day

From bacon-wrapped shrimp to healthy salmon tacos, here are 10 terrific grilled seafood dishes to make for Memorial Day.
9 Portable Dips for a Memorial Day Party

8 Super-Tasty Meatless Burgers for Memorial Day

7 Healthy Salads to Detox After Memorial Day Weekend

10 Healthy Dishes for Post-Memorial Day Detox

7 Mad Genius Memorial Day Tips

How to have the best Memorial Day ever.

7 Must-Try Memorial Day Marinades

7 Extra-Saucy BBQ Chicken Recipes

F&W Staff Favorite Summer Recipes

Clambake Party

10 Top Potluck Dishes for Memorial Day

How to Drink Like a Pit Master

22 Memorial Day Recipes for a Perfect Cookout

