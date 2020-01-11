Mardi Gras

24 Recipes to Make for a Labor Day Cookout

Among signifying the (un)official end of summer and beginning of fall, Labor Day Weekend is also known for its cookouts—and this gallery is loaded with recipes to help you celebrate. There’s swordfish skewers with salsa verde, next-level turkey burgers, and of course, nods to seasonal foods like tomatoes, plums, and corn. We’ve also included a few twists on barbecue classics—grilled corn is swapped for creamless creamed corn with mushrooms and lemon, while potato salad is replaced with a mashed potato casserole. (Need we say more?) Wash it all down with a frozen cucumber margarita, and you’ve got the ultimate menu for you and your guests.