San Antonio is the closest big city to Austin, but worlds away in terms of ambience. You can’t miss the Riverwalk, whether to stroll through the picturesque sidewalks or stop for dinner at one of the many cafes lining them. Originally built in 1894 as Pearl’s Brewhouse, Hotel Emma is a high-style addition to the hospitality scene, offering creative American dining at Supper. But San Antonio’s particular addition to the culinary lexicon is the puffy taco, which was introduced (and still served) by Ray’s Drive Inn, which opened in 1956. And for some of the best and most interesting Mexican food in America, see if you can get in to Mixtli, the tiny 12-seat restaurant from 2017 Best New Chefs Diego Galicia and Rico Torres.