Labor Day

18 Easy Labor Day Trips from New York, Los Angeles, Austin, San Francisco and Chicago

Labor Day is typically thought of as the last real day of summer (we know, it doesn’t technically end for a couple weeks, but come on, this is the big send off). And you want to make the most of by getting out of town. Here, road trip destinations—none more than a few hours of driving—leaving from different parts of the country that will let you eat, drink and sightsee. Whether you want to go fine dining or streetfood, a cold IPA or an indulgent red, we’ve got something for you. —Melissa Liebling-Goldberg
The Ultimate Labor Day Guide

Even though summer isn't technically over until the end of September, Labor Day weekend is often treated as the celebration of summer's conclusion. Since it's your last opportunity to go all out with summer produce, cocktails and outdoor entertaining, you should probably take advantage of it. To help you out, we've compiled all of our very best tips, tricks and recipes for Labor Day. From festive party inspiration to epic barbecue recipes to the frozen drinks you need to mix while it's still hot, you will have everything you need for your best Labor Day party yet. Not throwing a party? Not to worry. We've got laid-back, easy summer recipes that celebrate the end of berries, stone fruit, corn and more. Plus, we're serving up tons of no-bake desserts so you can just sit back and enjoy the long weekend. It's going to be a good one. We can feel it.
9 Tacos to Make with Labor Day Leftovers

This just might be the ultimate #TacoTuesday.
7 Recipes for BBQ Burger Lovers

Go all-out on Labor Day burgers.
16 Low-Labor Recipes for Labor Day

Celebrate Labor Day by kicking back, lounging on the porch, in the park, or by the beach. Wherever you are, lounging is critical. To help you keep things breezy, here are 16 low-labor recipes that will leave you plenty of time to soak in the remaining days of summer.
10 Easy, Make-Ahead Punches for Labor Day Drinking

Prep for Labor Day like a pro.
15 Crowd-Pleasing Barbecue Recipes to Make for Labor Day

A three day weekend and the unofficial end of summer is certainly cause to host a huge cookout—and this Labor Day Weekend, we’re going all out with barbecue. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite recipes, from jerk-smoked duck with peach barbecue sauce (which also pairs with chicken, should you not like duck) to the classic pulled pork sandwich. There’s chicken wings too, of course; believe it or not, we even have a recipe for salad with a smoky barbecue vinaigrette. (Trust us on this one.) Read on for those recipes, as well as other barbecue dishes we’ll be making for Labor Day.
Labor Day Dip Recipes

Labor Day is all about celebrating summer and eating outdoors. Here, perfect dips and spreads to serve at your backyard barbecue or picnic.
15 Indulgent Desserts to Make for Labor Day

Labor Day Food Ideas

Labor Day Party Ideas

4 Essential Labor Day Drinking Tips from Cocktail Genius Joe Campanale

7 Ways to Use Summer Fruit for Labor Day Cocktails

Editors’ Picks: Labor Day Drinking Guide

