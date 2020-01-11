18 Easy Labor Day Trips from New York, Los Angeles, Austin, San Francisco and Chicago
Labor Day is typically thought of as the last real day of summer (we know, it doesn’t technically end for a couple weeks, but come on, this is the big send off). And you want to make the most of by getting out of town. Here, road trip destinations—none more than a few hours of driving—leaving from different parts of the country that will let you eat, drink and sightsee. Whether you want to go fine dining or streetfood, a cold IPA or an indulgent red, we’ve got something for you. —Melissa Liebling-GoldbergRead More
The Ultimate Labor Day Guide
Even though summer isn't technically over until the end of September, Labor Day weekend is often treated as the celebration of summer's conclusion. Since it's your last opportunity to go all out with summer produce, cocktails and outdoor entertaining, you should probably take advantage of it. To help you out, we've compiled all of our very best tips, tricks and recipes for Labor Day. From festive party inspiration to epic barbecue recipes to the frozen drinks you need to mix while it's still hot, you will have everything you need for your best Labor Day party yet. Not throwing a party? Not to worry. We've got laid-back, easy summer recipes that celebrate the end of berries, stone fruit, corn and more. Plus, we're serving up tons of no-bake desserts so you can just sit back and enjoy the long weekend. It's going to be a good one. We can feel it.Read More
9 Tacos to Make with Labor Day Leftovers
This just might be the ultimate #TacoTuesday.Read More
7 Recipes for BBQ Burger Lovers
Go all-out on Labor Day burgers.Read More
16 Low-Labor Recipes for Labor Day
Celebrate Labor Day by kicking back, lounging on the porch, in the park, or by the beach. Wherever you are, lounging is critical. To help you keep things breezy, here are 16 low-labor recipes that will leave you plenty of time to soak in the remaining days of summer.Read More
10 Easy, Make-Ahead Punches for Labor Day Drinking
Prep for Labor Day like a pro.Read More