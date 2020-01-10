Kentucky Derby

3 Gorgeous Juleps for Your Derby-Watching Pleasure

Even if horse racing isn’t your thing, the julep is a killer cocktail, one that’s well-worth learning how to make.
7 Things You Must Eat and Drink While You're in Kentucky for the Derby

Ever had mutton BBQ?
Get to Know the Kentucky Hot Brown, the World's Drunkest Sandwich

Every Derby party needs it.
Kentucky Derby Party Menu

From the perfect mint julep to herb-roasted pork subs with garlicky spinach, here are the dishes that should be on your Kentucky Derby party menu.
Mint Julep

Mint juleps of all stripes, including a delicious blackberry-mint variation.
Kentucky Cooking

From fried-catfish sandwiches with spicy mayo to chocolate ganache bread pudding, here are some Kentucky cooking classics.
Kentucky Derby Drinks

