10 Jam Collections You Can Gift This Holiday Season

Homemade jam on its own is always a lovely gift—a jar to commemorate a housewarming, or a few for the friend that loves afternoon tea. However, if you don’t feel like whipping up your own batch, rest assured that plenty of companies make impressive gift sets, and they’re perfect for the holidays. Blackberry Farm’s jams are just a few clicks away; in addition to an advent calendar, Bonne Maman also has a big assorted jams collection you can enjoy, complete with 30 jars. Read on to find out where to buy these products, as well as other jam gifts we’ve found.

Blackberry Farm Seasonal Jam Gift Set

Pimento cheese, smoked onion jam, buttermilk biscuit mix—Blackberry Farm hawks an impressive spread of products, and that includes delicious jams, too. In this gift set, you’ll get one jar of blueberry jam and one strawberry jam, both made on-site in Walland, Tennessee.

Blackberry Farm Seasonal Jam Gift Set, $46 at food52.com

Mouth 'Stand By Your Jam' Gift Box

If you know a jam fanatic, this is the ultimate gift. It includes a Strawberry + Rose jam from Sqirl—the Los Angeles restaurant home to the jam queen herself, Jessica Koslow—as well as Organic Blueberry Jam from Bow Hill Blueberries, Island Plum Preserves by Girl Meets Dirt, Carrot Cake Jam by Bonnie’s Jams, Apricot Orange Jam made by Bonnie’s Jams, and Cherry Rosehip Hibiscus Jam from V Smiley.

Mouth 'Stand By Your Jam' Gift Box, $93.50 at mouth.com

Fortnum & Mason Marmalade Trio

Fortnum & Mason is known for its treats, and this trio includes three different marmalades—Sir Nigel's Vintage Marmalade, Old English Hunt Marmalade, and Burlington Breakfast Marmalade. Spread them on scones, crumpets, biscuits, or a simple piece of toast in the morning.

Fortnum & Mason Marmalade Trio, $28 at williams-sonoma.com

Stonewall Kitchen Sampler Collection Holiday 2019

In addition to Horseradish Mustard and Maine Maple Champagne Mustard, Stonewall Kitchen’s holiday sampler collection also has a few jams and jellies in the mix—Wild Maine Blueberry Jam, Red Pepper Jelly, Holiday Jam, and Raspberry Peach Champagne Jam.

Sampler Collection Holiday 2019, $27 at stonewallkitchen.com

Sutter Buttes Natural and Artisan Foods Jam Gift Set Tin

This gift tin is filled with tasty sweet and savory spreads like Merlot Wine Jam, Apricot Jalapeño Jam, Strawberry Vanilla Jam, and Hot 7 Pepper Jam.

Sutter Buttes Natural and Artisan Foods Jam Gift Set Tin, $50 at neimanmarcus.com

Bonne Maman Assorted Jams

Bonne Maman may be famous for its advent calendar come holiday season, but it frequently sells out. (The last time we checked on Amazon, there were only a few boxes left.) If you can’t get your hands on one, this assorted spread set is a good option. It includes 30 one-ounce mini jelly jars, filled with six different products—Apricot Preserves, Orange Marmalade, Cherry Preserves, Honey, Muscat Grape Jelly, and Wild Blueberry Preserves.

Bonne Maman Assorted Jams (30 jelly jars, one ounce each), $31 at amazon.com

Sarabeth’s Gift Sampler Box

Upgrade your (or your giftee’s) breakfast routine with this spreadable fruit preserves sampler, including flavor combinations like Plum Cherry and Pineapple Mango.

Sarabeth’s Gift Sampler Box, $25 at surlatable.com

Berry Best Jam Trio

We love the pun-y names on these jams—“The Berry Last Straw,” “Berry Mature,” and “Razzle Bazzle”—and the fact that each is made with local berries, too. The trio comes with a solid five-star rating from UncommonGoods.

Berry Best Jam Trio, $28 at uncommongoods.com

Harry & David Premium Preserves and Butters Box

Preserves, conserves, marmalade, and butter—this Harry & David box has it all. Grab it this year in addition to your Moose Munch Popcorn and Royal Rivera Pears.

Premium Preserves and Butters Box, $35 at harryanddavid.com

Cocktail Jam Sampler

If you’re looking for a kick to your typical jam, look no further. Each of the four jams in this sampler is spiked with a different alcohol. There’s Cherry Fig Mostarda prepared with dry cider, Colorado Whiskey Peach jam, Strawberry Limoncello jam, and Tequila Jalapeño jam.

Cocktail Jam Sampler, $24 at uncommongoods.com