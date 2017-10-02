Ultimate Halloween Guide

Halloween is approaching quickly and that means it's time to start planning your holiday festivities. Whether you're throwing an epic Halloween party, trick-or-treating with your family or just handing out candy to adorable kids, you’re going to have a lot to do. That's where we come in with our ultimate Halloween guide with all the food and drink ideas you need. We have everything from festive dessert recipes to ghostly appetizers and, of course, plenty of candy. So break out the fake blood, plastic spiders and miniature Snickers bars and prepare for the spookiest day of the year. Happy Halloween! – Morgan Goldberg

1 of 20 David Malosh

Ghostly Halloween Recipes

No matter what your Halloween plans are, you're going to need some holiday-appropriate food for your festivities. From spiced candy corn crisps to worms in dirt seaweed salad, we have all the sweet and savory recipes you need for the holiday.

2 of 20 David Malosh

Recipes for a Classy Halloween Cocktail Party

Between the costumes and the candy, there’s no denying that Halloween is a holiday built especially for kids. But it’s also a great excuse to throw a spooky, elegant cocktail party for adults. Here, our favorite recipes for a ghostly grown-up get-together. Scallop and olive eyeball canapés anyone?

3 of 20 Christina Holmes

Devilish Halloween Food

From deviled eggs with country ham to devil's food cupcakes with espresso meringue to delicious Kill Devil Punch, here are the best "devil" foods for a great Halloween party.

4 of 20 John Kernick

Orange and Black Halloween Food

From black bean soup to spicy cheddar crackers to a creamy pumpkin lasagna, these orange and black foods are perfectly hued for the holiday.

5 of 20 Texanerin Baking

Scary Looking Recipes That Go Way Beyond Peeled Grape Eyeballs

Gone are the days of using meticulously peeled grapes to scare your Halloween party guests. Why have them feel "eyeballs" when they can eat them instead? We've got some of the creepiest and most delicious recipes we could find. Click through for some ideas that are sure to enhance your perfect party-planning vision.

6 of 20 Geoff Lung

Best Halloween Pumpkin Soup Recipes

Besides being Halloween, it’s also the last day of October, right around the time we start to crave soup. And what’s the perfect thing to cook in this season of grinning Jack-o-lanterns and soup cravings? Pumpkin soup, of course.

7 of 20 David Malosh

Festive Halloween Desserts

Halloween isn't all about the candy—check out these treats that are perfect for trick-or-treaters of any age. Whether you're a pumpkin person or you love dark chocolate, these recipes will satisfy your sweet tooth.

8 of 20 Abby Hocking / Food & Wine

Halloween Sugar Cookies

We have gathered all the inspiration you might need for the perfect batch of Halloween sugar cookies in almost every holiday shape. All you need to do is determine your vision and get baking.

9 of 20 Christina Holmes

Killer Halloween Pumpkin Desserts

Don’t just carve Jack-O-Lanterns this Halloween. You should go all-out with your pumpkin this year, especially with dessert. Pumpkin makes for sweet and velvety treats that we can never get enough of. From hand pies to parfaits, here are the best pumpkin-packed desserts to make for your Halloween party.

10 of 20 © Con Poulos

Pumpkin Cakes for Halloween

Skip the candy overload this October 31 and embrace fall flavors instead. A great way to do that is with a pumpkin cake and we’ve got 14 of them for you to choose from.

11 of 20 John Kernick

Halloween Pumpkin Pudding Recipes & Ideas

There are so many different ways to use pumpkin this time of year. Here we are serving up traditional recipes like pumpkin pudding with mile-high meringue, an homage to meringue-topped Southern pies, and mashups like pumpkin pie bread pudding with bourbon-pecan hard sauce, a creamy dish with an impressive butternut squash lattice top.

12 of 20 David Malosh

Halloween Candy Recipes

One of these two things happens almost every year: Either your child brought home way too much candy to eat or you bought too much and didn't have enough trick-or-treaters. If you have leftover candy and don't want it to go stale, we have some sweet recipes to remedy the problem.

13 of 20 Food & Wine

Halloween Cocktail Recipes & Ideas

From scary-good sangria to oozy, boozy bloody Marys, these Halloween-inspired cocktails will delight your costume-clad party guests and keep the party flowing all night long. We promise the witches and ghosts will not able to stay away.

14 of 20 Quentin Bacon

Best Halloween Punch Recipes

No good Halloween party is complete without a healthy dose of festive punch. From dark and stormy death punch to deep-red sparkling pomegranate punch, here are some terrific, big-batch drink recipes to easily win over your guests.

15 of 20 Photo Composite: © DuClaw Brewing Co. / Victor Spinelli / Getty Images

Excellent Beer and Candy Pairings for Halloween

Once the trick-or-treaters are done for the night it’s time to throw back a beer or two. And since we know you’ve got some candy left it’s an excellent time to try a little pairing experimentation. We talked to Crimson Krier-Glading of the excellent Brooklyn beer bar Mission Dolores for ideal brew/candy pairings. Perfect for Halloween night or whenever you get around to eating leftover chocolate.

16 of 20 Kamran Siddiqi

Halloween Breakfast Ideas

You definitely shouldn't wait until Halloween night to celebrate this magical holiday. Start the day with one of these fun and festive breakfasts like ham and deviled egg breakfast sandwiches.

17 of 20 VStock LLC/Getty Images

The Best Things About Halloween's Worst Candies

You'd be a sugar-loving fool to not acknowledge the established hierarchy of Halloween candy. Jumbo-sized candy bars obviously rank supreme, but have no fear, Tootsie Roll and Dubble Bubble recipients, there are reasons why some of your worst Halloween candy can actually be the best

18 of 20 Green Art Photography / Getty Images

This Year’s Most Pinned Food Costumes and Halloween Recipes

From quirky and unique costumes to innovative and icky-looking party snacks, ’tis the season to start brainstorming plans for your frightful festivities. We got a little help from social media site Pinterest to find out what people are looking at the most.

19 of 20 Courtesy of Amazon

Must-Have Items for a Halloween Tea Party

If you want to go a little more demure with your Halloween festivities, we’ve got everything you need for a proper All Hallows Eve tea party, from blood-red tea and skull-inspired mugs to tools for baking some striking gothic cakes.

20 of 20 Courtesy of Amazon

Black Cat Items to Trick Out Your Kitchen for Halloween

If you're a cat lover, Halloween provides the perfect seasonal backdrop to celebrate black cats and ignore their bad rap. Whether you're baking up a batch of Halloween cookies or cutting through the crispness of fall with a hearty dinner, these 13 black cat-themed items from will help you show your appreciation for every witch's best friend.

