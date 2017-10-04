8 of the Best Horror Movie Food Moments

Horror movies and food have a long history together (and not usually in a good way). In some of the best-known scary movies—like Alien, Night of the Living Dead, and Silence of the Lambs—the main characters end up as meals for the bad guys (aliens, zombies, and cannibals, oh my). However, some horror films use seemingly mundane food to build tension. From irradiated Granny Smith apples to demonic fortune cookies, here are our favorite food moments in horror films. Some spoilers ahead.

Cotton Candy - Killer Klowns from Outer Space

In this silly horror-comedy, clown aliens crash land on earth to wreak havoc on a small town. It’s only natural that these intergalactic beings would use the most iconic carnival food to trap the townspeople—cotton candy. On their ship, there are countless cotton candy cocoons, and even a popcorn gun.

Jiffy Pop – Scream

The opening scene of Scream is iconic in so many ways: the “What’s your favorite scary movie?” line, Drew Barrymore’s blond bob, and of course, the Jiffy Pop burning on the stove while the killer chases our heroine. Jiffy Pop is still the ultimate snack for a scary movie—just make sure you keep an eye on it.

Steak - Poltergeist

Marty, a parapsychologist visiting the Freeling’s house to investigate the paranormal activity, stops in the kitchen for a quick snack. Things quickly go awry when his raw steak starts crawling on the counter. To make matters worse, the drumstick he’s snacking on is also crawling with worms.

Lemonade - Cabin Fever

Lemonade serves as the innocent delivery vehicle of a flesh-eating virus at the ending of Eli Roth’s Cabin Fever. The best takeaway from this film? Please only use filtered water at your next lemonade stand, and not tainted river water.

Strawberry Pie – Thinner

What better way to pass off a deadly curse than a lovely slice of pie? In the film adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, lawyer Bill Halleck can only pass off his ‘thinner’ curse if he gets someone else to eat a slice of pie. That pie happens to be his wife’s favorite flavor: strawberry.

Apples - 28 Days Later

The group of survivors, Jim, Selena, Hannah, and Frank, get a reprieve from running from the victims of the outbreak of an odd virus as they shop the aisles of an abandoned supermarket. Our favorite food moment in this scene? When Frank takes the entire bin of Granny Smith apples. “Mmm, irradiated.”

Fortune Cookies – It

In the 1990 iteration of It, Pennywise antagonizes the Loser’s Club while they’re having a reunion dinner at a Chinese restaurant. Mayhem ensues when their fortune cookies start crawling around on the table, but no one at the restaurant can see it but them.

Pizza – Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

Freddy Krueger loves to toy with people in their nightmares, but he takes it to a whole new level in the franchise’s forth installment when he messes with pizza. Alice dreams she’s at the local diner (named Crave-Inn, get it?), and gets an entire pizza. Unfortunately, this meatball pizza has the faces of her friends in it. Not funny, Freddy.