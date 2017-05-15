5 Halloween Pumpkin Pudding Recipes & Ideas

We have five epic pumpkin pudding recipes that you absolutely must make this October 31. We are serving up traditional recipes like pumpkin pudding with mile-high meringue, an homage to meringue-topped Southern pies, and mashups like pumpkin pie bread pudding with bourbon-pecan hard sauce, a creamy dish with an impressive butternut squash lattice top. If you’re searching for a healthy dessert, look no further than our pumpkin pie chia seed pudding, which can also double as a sweet breakfast option. No matter what you’re looking for, we guarantee we have the pumpkin pudding for you. All you have to do is pick your ideal pumpkin pudding recipe and get started! Happy Halloween!