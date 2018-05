If you're looking for spooky-sounding drinks to serve on Halloween, this Dark and Stormy Death Punch will both delight guests and give them a bit of a scare. Another possibility is a menu of black-and-orange foods, finished off with spider- and ghost-themed desserts. Try making this worms-in-dirt salad, which is really just a Japanese seaweed called hijiki mixed with fried tofu and tossed with sesame-oil dressing. Find hundreds of Halloween recipes in Food & Wine's guide.