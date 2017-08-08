7 Vegetables That Deserve Some Love at Your Tailgate

1 of 7 JONATHAN LOVEKIN
Advertisement
2 of 7 CHRISTOPHER TESTANI
3 of 7 KANA OKADA
Advertisement
4 of 7 TINA RUPP
Advertisement
5 of 7 TINA RUPP
Advertisement
6 of 7 CHRISTINA HOLMES
Advertisement
7 of 7 QUENTIN BACON
For the most part, a tailgate is a place for meat. But as long as you have the grill set up and sizzling, you'd be smart to cook some vegetables. Here, seven delicious grilled vegetable dishes that are perfect for game day. To make them extra-enticing, try using Rick Bayless’s trick for perfect grill marks.