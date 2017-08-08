7 Vegetables That Deserve Some Love at Your Tailgate

For the most part, a tailgate is a place for meat. But as long as you have the grill set up and sizzling, you'd be smart to cook some vegetables. Here, seven delicious grilled vegetable dishes that are perfect for game day. To make them extra-enticing, try using Rick Bayless’s trick for perfect grill marks.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 7 JONATHAN LOVEKIN

1. Grilled Eggplant Tortas 

This vegetarian sandwich—piled high with grilled eggplant, sliced avocado, pickled jalapeños and crisp cabbage—is unbelievably hearty and delicious.

Go to Recipe
Advertisement
2 of 7 CHRISTOPHER TESTANI

2. Mixed Grilled Vegetables with Fontina Fonduta 

The best way to eat grilled vegetables is with fonduta, a creamy Italian cheese sauce.

Go to Recipe
3 of 7 KANA OKADA

3. Grilled Corn on the Cob with Roasted Garlic and Herbs 

Grilling corn in the husks keeps it juicy and tender.

Go to Recipe
Advertisement
4 of 7 TINA RUPP

4. Tofu-and-Vegetable Tacos with Eggplant-Ancho Spread 

The smoky spread for these fantastic vegetarian tacos also makes a delicious dip.

Go to Recipe
Advertisement
5 of 7 TINA RUPP

5. Cheese-Stuffed Grilled Peppers 

These charred peppers are stuffed with three types of cheese: Parmigiano-Reggiano, cream cheese and ricotta.

Go to Recipe
Advertisement
6 of 7 CHRISTINA HOLMES

6. Grilled Potatoes with Tomato Dip 

Thinly sliced grilled potato slices are a great alternative to french fries.

Go to Recipe
Advertisement
7 of 7 QUENTIN BACON

7. Grilled Baby Leeks with Romesco Sauce 

No forks needed for these sweet grilled leeks. They’re fantastic finger foods.

Go to Recipe

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up